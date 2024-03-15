"My goal is to have a baby and come back, it's now or never" - Ons Jabeur opens up about why losing Wimbledon 2023 final hurt her the most

Ons Jabeur recently shared her goal of starting a family while making a comeback, revealing why her loss in the 2023 Wimbledon final was particularly painful for her.

Jabeur has been a well-known figure in tennis for quite some time now, reaching No. 2 on the WTA rankings. This makes her the highest-ranked player ever from both Africa and the Arab region in both the WTA and ATP.

She reached the final of the 2022 US Open and made consecutive appearances in the Wimbledon finals in 2022 and 2023.

In a recent episode of the Tennis Inside Club podcast, Jabeur was asked about the significance of winning a Grand Slam and whether she would set a deadline for achieving it or prioritize transitioning to a more family-oriented stage of her life.

In her response, she admitted to being a family-oriented person and expressed her desire to have children of her own. She also shared that she believes her husband, Karim, would excel as a father.

“ I love kids so much, I'm a family person, I always want to have kids of my own and you know having Karim by my side like I said is also like a great person and truly would be a great father” Ons Jabeur said (14:00)

The Tunisian also added that winning a Grand Slam and having a baby weren't necessarily linked together. Before aiming for a Grand Slam, her goal was to have a baby at 29 and make a comeback afterward. Now she believes it's the right time to pursue the Grand Slam.

“It wasn't actually linked you know, having a grandslam and having baby you know but 29-years-old my goal is to have a baby and come back, so it's the right time to do it and I feel like I'm honestly playing great tennis so if I start I'm not sure how I'm gonna come back so it's now or never to win that Slam,” Jabeur said

Jabeur also spoke about how her loss in the 2023 Wimbledon final against Markéta Vondrousova hurt her the most.

“So I thought a nice break to have a beautiful family will be amazing and losing the final hurt me the most because it was a dream to win the title,” Ons Jabeur said

“My body is a little bit exhausted” - Ons Jabeur

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open - Day 5

In the same podcast, Jabeur also talked about how she had planned to rest a little bit because her body is getting exhausted from playing a lot of tournaments, and she returns every year more exhausted.

“ I thought maybe going to that final if I win it maybe I can rest a bit you know, even my body is a little bit exhausted from playing a lot of tournaments, from having like three years of a lot of tournaments that doesn't help too, And every year you come to the tour and you're even more exhausted,” Ons Jabeur said.