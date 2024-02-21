World No. 7 Holger Rune will join forces with his former coach Patrick Mouratoglou again, according to the latter's announcement on Wednesday (February 21).

Rune had enlisted Mouratoglou's services as his coach in 2022 — his breakthrough season on the ATP Tour. The Dane further climbed the rankings to reach a career-high of 4. Having said that, he enjoyed a rough patch midway through 2023, where he went 0-7 in singles matches between July and September.

Alarmed by his on-court results, the 20-year-old let go of the Frenchman for six-time Major winner Boris Becker and Roger Federer's former coach Severin Luthi. While the German and the Swiss were able to right the ship, they were ultimately not a right fit for his team.

Rune ended his partnership with both Becker and Luthi following a poor Australian Open campaign, and has now reunited with Mouratoglou as his coaching situation comes full circle. The Dane was admittedly optimistic about their collaboration as he took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday to claim that he was 'looking forward to new victories together with Mouratoglou and his team'.

"Hello @pmouratoglou, looking forward to new victories together with you and the team," Holger Rune wrote on X.

A fan responded to Rune's post, hoping that the Dane takes care of the supplements he takes under Mouratoglou's supervision. The reply was in reference to the Frenchman's team giving his former ward Simona Halep collagen, which was contaminated with the illegal substance Roxadustat.

The two-time Major winner tested positive for Roxadustat in late 2022 and has been provisionally banned from professional tennis till October 2026.

The Dane replied to the fan a few minutes later, asserting that his mother Aneke is in charge of ensuring he doesn't take any banned substances.

"No worries. My mother has always been in control of this and will continue to do so," he wrote.

Holger Rune to make his next appearance at the Mexican Open

Holger Rune looks on at the 2024 Australian Open

Holger Rune has recorded worrisome results since his runner-up finish to Grigor Dimitrov at the 2024 Brisbane International. The Dane lost in four sets to unseeded Frenchman Arthur Cazaux in the second round of the Australian Open.

A few weeks later, the 20-year-old reached the semifinals of the ATP 250 tournament in Montpellier but was forced to retire midway through his clash with Borna Coric due to an arm injury. He lost to unseeded Alexander Shevchenko in the Round of 16 at the Rotterdam Open last week.

Rune will next play at the Mexican Open, which begins on February 26. The Dane will be joined at the event by the likes of Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur, Frances Tiafoe and Casper Ruud.