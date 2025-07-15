"My mother suffers a little" - Jannik Sinner reveals how his mom Siglinde's presence gave him extra motivation to win Wimbledon

Jannik Sinner shared how the presence of his mother motivated him during the final of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. The Italian's parents, Hanspeter and Siglinde, along with his brother, were present in the stands.

Sinner didn't disappoint them and defeated the two-time defending champ, Carlos Alcaraz, in four sets to win Wimbledon for the first time in his career. The victory was even more special for him as he ran to his mother in the stands after winning the title and embraced a warm hug.

Speaking in an interview afterwards, the Italian revealed that her mother had come to London just to watch him play in the final, and he was very happy to have her support. He also opened up about her mother's anxious situation during matches and added (via Class CNBC):

"My mom arrived in London the same morning just to see the final, this already meant a lot to me. She was excited to see her son play on Wimbledon's Centre Court, I was delighted to see them in the box. Of course there was a lot of tension, my mother suffers a little, but it's normal, she is a mother and parents care a lot about their children."

Jannik Sinner also spoke of his brother, Mark, who was also present in his box during the final, unlike the Italian Open, where he had gone to watch Formula 1 races in place of Sinner's final match.

Notably, Sinner's mother was also present with him during the Roland Garros final, where they both had a disappointing night as the former lost the match to Alcaraz.

Jannik Sinner opens up about how the French Open defeat helped him win Wimbledon 2025

Jannik Sinner opened up about how the French Open final defeat to Carlos Alcaraz helped him to win the Wimbledon Championships. The defeat in Paris last month was the Italians' first Grand Slam finals defeat of his career so far.

Sinner said that he was very close to the Roland Garros finals and that the defeat motivated him to work harder towards changing the consequences of the match the next time. He told the media:

"I was very close in Paris, and he's (Alcaraz) a player who makes me a better player. When you lose to someone, you try to keep working on things and try to change the results at times. I'm very happy that I did it."

With the Wimbledon victory, Jannik Sinner finally found the antidote to Alcaraz's dominance over him in the past two years.

