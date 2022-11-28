"My sister so talented fr" – Naomi Osaka showers praise on sister Mari Osaka's beautiful tattoo-making skills

Japanese tennis sensation Naomi Osaka recently showered praise on her sister Mari Osaka's tattoo-making skills.

Osaka took to Instagram stories to show off an adorable little Batman tattoo made by her sister.

"My sister so talented fr [for real]."

Mari Osaka herself is a former tennis player. The older Osaka sister attained a career-high ranking of No. 280 in 2018. However, she retired in 2021 at the age of 24, stating that she does not enjoy tennis anymore.

Since retiring, she has concentrated on art and fashion designing, including co-designing her sister Naomi's Met Gala dress for fall 2021 and also a racquet for her.

Among Osaka's previous artistic endeavors are the custom-made COVID masks she designed for UNICEF. She also illustrated the cover for GQ Japan's June 2020 issue, which featured her little sister.

How did Naomi Osaka perform in Grand Slams this year?

Naomi Osaka at the 2022 US Open

Naomi Osaka's 2022 season has been underwhelming. Her streak of winning at least one Grand Slam every year has come to an end, and she is yet to win any title this year. Resultantly, her ranking has fallen significantly as well.

The 25-year-old took part in the Australian Open but was defeated by Amanda Anisimova in the third round. She again lost to Anisimova in the opening round of the French Open in a rematch of their previous encounter.

Having skipped Wimbledon, Osaka participated at the US Open. However, her run was cut short at the hands of Danielle Collins in the first round.

In a press conference earlier this year, the former World No. 1 acknowledged that this year hasn't been the "best" year for her, but that she is "pretty happy" with where she is at.

"This year has not been the best year for me but I've learned a lot about myself. Life is ups-and-downs, and this year was more down than up, but overall I'm pretty happy with where I am now," Osaka said.

Additionally, Naomi Osaka acknowledged that managing her fall in the world rankings — she is currently ranked 42nd — hasn't been easy to deal with.

"It was kind of hard at first, just because I feel like I should be somewhere where I'm obviously currently not. I think for me it's more about being at peace with myself. I know that I'm here for a reason," she said.

