"My sisters and I, we thought that Pete Sampras was hot" - When Venus Williams revealed her tennis crush

Venus Williams once revealed that she found Pete Sampras attractive when she was young.

Williams is among the greatest players in the history of tennis and has enjoyed a stellar career so far. The American had an interactive session on her YouTube channel in 2020, where she answered a number of questions.

When one fan asked her who her crush on the ATP tour was, she responded by saying that around 1990, she and her sisters found Sampras attractive. However, their father Richard Williams overheard them and reprimanded them.

The former World No. 1 said that from then on she did not like any guy on the ATP tour.

"I will say that when I was younger, me and my sisters and I, we thought that Pete Sampras was hot and this is like 1990 or whatever. My dad heard us talking and he's like, 'You don't need to like any boys', and we were so scared, we were like, 'Ok Dad.' So since that time, I've learned not to like any guy on the ATP Tour," Venus Williams said.

"I always felt like I have to take care of her" - Venus Williams on Serena Williams

Venus Williams and Serena Williams at the 2022 US Open.

The first question Venus Williams got during the same interaction came from none other than her sister Serena Williams, who asked if she loved her. The seven-time Grand Slam singles champion said that she loved her while also talking about the relationship between the two.

Venus said that she had a very special relationship with Serena because she was her only younger sister. She added that she always felt she would have to take care of her.

"You know I got love for you girl. So Serena I have a very special relationship because there's five of us and I'm numbr four, Serena is number five. She's the only one that I'm older than, so she's my only younger sister," Venus Williams said.

"There's a special relationship there because I always felt like I have to take care of her and inversely, she feels that she should take care of me. Yeah we always take care of each other. We do take care of each other except that time she took the head off my little pony and the time she broke my piggy bank," she added.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes