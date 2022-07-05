"My wife's got like a switch in her brain where when she's not on the clock, she is not thinking about tennis, business, fashion, or anything" - Alexis Ohanian on Serena Williams' work-life balance

Tennis legend Serena Williams married American tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian in November 2017, two months after the birth of their daughter Olympia.

Although Ohanian is a busy man, he makes ample time for his family as he travels with Williams wherever she plays and engages in fun activities with Olympia, thanks to a lesson that he says Serena Williams gave him. Speaking on a recent podcast, the 39-year-old revealed that while he used to spend a lot more time at work, the tennis star helped him realize the need to balance his personal and professional life.

"The lesson that I got from my own wife, which was the biggest thing that I missed, especially early on, was not realizing my own diminishing marginal returns on output where it just felt really good to be the only one up at 4 am, working and sending emails and doing stuff because I was like, 'Man, I'm getting an edge on everyone else'."

"But in hindsight, I realize there's a certain point. We are still humans and not robots. When you look to the folks who have the only objective work, that is athletes, every single one of them will tell you that to be the best at what you do, you have to rest and recover as well as you are working. It would be preposterous to think that you could just keep going and not have a recovery period. It's impossible."

"So hearing that from her really helped solidify like, 'Damn, okay, I need to make sure that when I am off, I'm actually off because otherwise I'm not really recovering. I'm not actually able to perform at my best'. And that is really what I want," Ohanian said.

Praising Serena Williams' ability to keep her private and professional life strictly separate, Ohanian stated that when it comes to family time, she doesn't think about anything else.

"My wife's got like a switch in her brain where when she's not on the clock, she is off, she is not thinking about tennis or business or fashion or anything. It's date night or it's Olympia time. It's like it is off. I'm certain that is a muscle she's had exercised her entire career," Ohanian added.

"Olympia thinks I make pancakes for a living" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian

Olympia attends Serena Williams' match with dad Alexis Ohanian

On the podcast, Alexis Ohanian also spoke about how his life changed after Olympia was born in 2017. He wants the four-year-old to learn the value of hard work by seeing him working passionately for something that he loves.

"I spent most of my adult life really focusing on just the career part and then four years ago, I became a dad. Things shifted. I really want Olympia to see me working, to see me building. I want her to see me put in work in something I really care about and being passionate about something," he said.

Ohanian, who recently took Olympia to an afternoon tea session in London, stated that his daughter thinks he makes pancakes for a living.

"Olympia just thinks I make pancakes for a living, which I do. It's my Sunday. It was my COVID skill that I picked up," Ohanian said.

