"Nadal gonna be playing the French Open through his 40s just to afford daycare" - Tennis fans react to Spaniard confirming participation in Paris Masters and ATP Finals

Tennis fans took to social media to react to the confirmed news of Rafael Nadal's participation at the Paris Masters and the ATP Finals. According to news coming out of Spain and confirmed by tennis journalist Jose Morgado, the former World No. 1 will return to action in the Masters 1000 event and the year-ending championships.

The Spaniard has had a year to remember so far, with two Grand Slam singles titles in his kitty. Nadal also became a father for the first time with his wife, Maria Francisca Perello giving birth to a baby boy earlier this month.

Fans of Reddit immediately reacted to the Spaniard's decision to swing his racquet at two tournaments before the year ends.

One user commented that the 22-time Grand Slam singles winner does not intend to let Casper Ruud overtake him in the ATP rankings. Ruud is currently ranked at No. 3, whereas the Spaniard is at No. 2.

"Rafa just doesn't want Casper to overtake him in the rankings," they wrote.

Another user jokingly stated that the World No. 2 would continue playing the French Open even in his 40s, to afford daycare for his baby. Nadal was earlier criticized for hitting the nets just days after the birth of his child.

"Nadal gonna be playing the French open through his 40s just to afford daycare," the user commented.

Another user stated that the Spaniard is eyeing the year-end No. 1 rank as he knows that "he deserves it the most."

"He wants to get that YE no1. He knows he deserves it the most," the user wrote in their comment.

Another user pointed out how the veteran pulled a "Tom Brady" to return to the court. Tom Brady is an American football quarterback. Brady originally retired from the NFL in 2021 but came out of his retirement just a month later to play the 2022 season, his 23rd in the NFL.

"Pulled a Tom Brady and said f$&k staying at home with them wife and kids," the user commented.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Rafael Nadal in the last leg of his career according to pundit Brian Clark

The 22-time Major winner on Day 11 of The Wimbledon Championships 2022

Meanwhile, tennis commentator Brian Clark recently said in an interview that Nadal is at the fag end of his career. According to him, "there are more yesterdays than tomorrows" for the player.

"As a tennis player, there are more yesterdays than tomorrows for Nadal," Clark said. "I wonder if he'll have learned, take lessons, or maybe even inspiration from Federer, who wanted to keep playing and continue but just kept pushing it. You can't fault him for that but ultimately the body just gave out."

