Naomi Osaka and Amanda Anisimova attend Kim Kardashian's private party in Miami

Naomi Osaka and Amanda Anisimova were present at Kim Kardashian's private party in Miami.

The 41-year-old was celebrating the opening of her SKIMS swim pop-up shop in Miami. A number of celebrities attended her party and these included Anisimova and Osaka, who are currently in the city for the upcoming Miami Open.

Anisimova posted a couple of pictures from the party with her caption being a crown emoji.

Naomi Osaka and Amanda Anisimova both competed in the Indian Wells Open but suffered second-round exits. The former came back from a set down to beat Sloane Stephens and reach the second round.

She was up against Veronika Kudermetova and things started poorly for her as she was heckled by a spectator in the second game of the match. Osaka soon broke down in tears but managed to finish the match, losing 6-4. 6-0

Anisimova started strongly by beating compatriot Emma Navarro 6-2, 6-2 to reach the second round where she faced Leylah Fernandez. The 20-year-old cruised through the first set, winning it 6-2 and had a few match points in the second. However, she could not convert them and the Canadian won the set via a tiebreak.

After the second set, Anisimova suddenly retired from the match and said that she did so because she was feeling ill.

"Unfortunately, I've been quite sick the last few days and yesterday I woke up feeling very ill. I wanted to try and push through it in the match and continue playing the tournament," Anisimova wrote. "I couldn't go on with the match anymore because I felt like I was putting my health at risk at that point."

It's disappointing for me to end this week like this, but that's just the way it is sometimes. I'll try to be better next time. I'll look forward to getting back on court soon. And please keep your negative comments to yourself."

Naomi Osaka and Amanda Anisimova will both compete in the Miami Open

Osaka and Anisimova are both competing in the upcoming Miami Masters. The former received a wildcard for the tournament before replacing Camilla Osorio.

Osaka takes on Astra Sharma in the first round and a victory would see her face former World No. 1 Angelique Kerber. Anisimova will face compatriot Shelby Rogers in the opening round and victory could set up a second-round encounter with tenth seed Jelena Ostapenko.

