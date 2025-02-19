Naomi Osaka asks Patrick Mouratoglou and team for review after flaunting new custom Nike shoes during practice

Naomi Osaka recently got her new shoes reviewed by her team while practicing. The Japanese tennis star is expected to compete next at the Queen's Club Championship.

Ad

Osaka shared a TikTok video on her Instagram story, showcasing the reviews she received on her new shoes from her team while they were training. She wore a blue Nike top and paired it with black shorts; Osaka flaunted her new neon shoes with detailed designs on their top corners.

In the video, the player is seen taking feedback about her shoes, saying:

"Just finished practicing in my new shoes. Let's do a review. Mati, what do you think about my new shoes?"

Ad

Trending

Giving his review, Mati said:

"I like the colour."

Continuing the session, she asked Patrick Mouratoglou for the review. He replied:

"Honestly, I think they're spectacular. I would not change anything, and I think men can wear it easy."

She asked the same question to another teammate, who said:

"I like them."

Osaka added:

"Three guys reviews are in, and they say they're good."

Ad

She also added a caption that read:

"Tikity Tokity."

Naomi Osaka’s Instagram story (@naomiosaka)

This isn't the first time Osaka has obsessed over her shoes. She made her feelings known about her Nike shoes during the 2024 French Open, calling them the most beautiful tennis shoes ever. In an on-court interview, she was asked about her shoes, and expressing her love for them, she said:

Ad

"The most beautiful tennis shoes ever. They have dragons and flowers on them, and they are two different colors and I feel like it gives me a lot of strength, which is a really good thing."

Naomi Osaka opened up about her loss at the Australian Open

Naomi Osaka returned to a Grand Slam for the first time after her pregnancy break at the 2025 Australian Open. However, it did not pan out as expected. She couldn't move further than the third round, as she had to retire early in her match against Belinda Bencic, citing her persistent abdominal injury.

Ad

Following the upset, Osaka opened up about the loss in the post-match press conference, claiming she did her best. She was quoted as saying by tennis.com:

“I thought it was a really good match. For me, I felt like I did the best that I could possibly do. I felt like I was constantly on my back foot and really hesitant. I think it might be because I haven't played matches in a while. I was a little bit overthinking in my head where to go," said Naomi Osaka.

Ad

She further spoke about her pregnancy break and added:

"Of course I have to tell myself, ‘Hey, like six months ago you were pregnant,’ stuff like that. But it is really tough to I guess play a good server and not make too many returns.”

Naomi Osaka commenced her season by competing at the ASB Classic, which commenced on December 30, last year,

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline