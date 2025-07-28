"Naomi Osaka can be back in Top 10 by year end" - Serena Williams' ex-coach makes bold prediction despite Japanese's concerning form struggles

Serena Williams' ex-coach, Rick Macci, asserted bold faith in Naomi Osaka's ability to regain a Top 10 ranking. The Japanese star split with French coach Patrick Mouratoglou after the pair did not achieve their desired results together.After Osaka’s split with Mouratoglou, Macci, the seasoned coach known for his sharp tactical mind and for guiding Serena Williams during her early days, weighed in on what it would take for the four-time Grand Slam champion to return to the top.In a series of posts on X, Macci expressed confidence in Osaka’s potential. However, he didn’t hold back on what she needed to fix.In one tweet, Macci acknowledged that Osaka still has the tools to break back into the elite tier, but pointed out how her tactical decisions on court have been a concern:&quot;She can be back in the top ten by year end. Naomi Osaka has the juice but her court position has been loose. Her overall tactics has been wrong has to play too much D and hits long. If she has a proven focused voice then when she launches she will make a better choice,&quot; Serena Williams' ex-coach, Rick Macci, wrote.Continuing on the same theme, Macci reiterated that Osaka’s raw talent was undeniable, but emphasized that only a proven coaching voice can help unlock her potential again.In a more technical observation, Macci broke down her serve, often seen as one of her biggest weapons, and suggested that even this area needed scientific refinement to get her back to her dominant best.&quot;Osaka has the serve. Unreal live arm. But her percentage can be higher as her racquet the last few matches has been in the back area way too soon creating less external shoulder rotation and the leg drive is not triggering the racquet entry. Had to see with the human eye but if she addresses the serve from a science point of view once again she can be one of the chosen few,&quot; Macci wrote.Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs could be one of the names Naomi Osaka may be looking to team up withNaomi Osaka and Serena Williams at the Australian Open - Source: GettyNaomi Osaka’s split with Patrick Mouratoglou after a 10-month partnership marked yet another chapter in her comeback journey. The four-time Grand Slam champion had joined forces with the high-profile French coach in September 2024 following her return to the tour after maternity leave.While Mouratoglou helped Osaka reach her first final since 2021, at the WTA 250 in Auckland, and guided her to a WTA 125 title, consistency remained elusive. She retired mid-match in several events due to injuries and struggled to regain her rhythm and presence in big matches.In searching for Osaka's next coach, one name that makes sense is Rennae Stubbs. The former world No. 1 doubles player has become a respected coach and voice in tennis circles, known for her sharp analysis and emotional intelligence. Stubbs notably coached Serena Williams during the final stretch of her career.Osaka's experience, combined with her no-nonsense but supportive style, could be exactly what Naomi Osaka needs. Stubbs can be one of the many names Osaka may be looking at to team up with next.