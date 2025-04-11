Naomi Osaka cuts a miffed figure as coach Patrick Mouratoglou makes her go through the grind in new session ahead of clay return

Naomi Osaka was seen going through an intense grind amid preparations for her return. The WTA star shared a video in which her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, demanded heavy physical strain with a fast-paced drill. While following her coach, she was visibly frustrated, shedding sweat to excel at the shot.

Osaka showcased an exceptional rise amid her comeback at the 2025 Australian Open. The WTA star defeated Caroline Garcia and Karolina Muchova but failed to extend her lead in the third round. She reappeared at the Indian Wells Masters but faced a disappointing defeat in the opening match. Her Miami Open campaign also couldn't move past the top 16 because of a tough challenge against Jasmine Paolini.

Currently eyeing a comeback at the Madrid Open, Naomi Osaka is approaching the next level in her training sessions. The Japanese star shared a video in which she could be seen practicing a drill guided by her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou. While the drill demanded intense strain on the legs, she appeared stressed and irritated while pushing her limits.

The post caption summed up her overall experience from the tough session.

"Rip to my shoes," she wrote.

Naomi Osaka has decided to take an almost month-long break from competition to prepare for the clay court season. While her absence was noted in Charleston, the Stuttgart Open list also didn't unveil her name as a participant. Skipping these, the 4-time Grand Slam champion is eyeing a comeback at the Madrid Open.

Naomi Osaka expresses shock after the tough loss to Jasmine Paolini at the Miami Open

Naomi Osaka at the Miami Open Presented by Itau 2025 - Day 7 - Source: Getty

Naomi Osaka was shocked to witness the skills that Jasmine Paolini showcased during their Round of 16 matchup at the Miami Open. The Japanese star expressed surprise over the Italian's ability to hit high balls despite being just 1.63 metres tall.

This admission came after Osaka's 6-3, 4-6, 4-6 defeat at the WTA 1000 event in Miami.

"I don't think that I can say that I've played a lot of matches against top players like this in a while. The way she plays kind of catches me off guard, simply because of her height. I didn't know she could hit like that," Osaka said, in a post-match interview.

Currently standing on an 8-3 win-loss record in 2025, Osaka is now getting herself ready for another set of challenges in Madrid. The event is set to begin on April 22.

