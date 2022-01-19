Naomi Osaka explains the meaning of the cryptic camera message she posted after Australian Open 1st round win

Naomi Osaka began her defense of the Australian Open title in emphatic fashion, defeating Maria Camila Osorio 6-3, 6-3 in the first round on Monday. After the victory Osaka wrote the word "FABEV" on the camera, followed by a little heart sign.

Since many were wondering what the word meant, the Japanese later clarified the meaning on social media.

Naomi Osaka's boyfriend, rapper Cordae, recently released his second music album under the title "From A Birds Eye View". 'FABEV' is simply the abbreviation of the album's name, with each letter corresponding to the respective word.

Osaka took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a screenshot of the album on Spotify, along with her explanation.

"For the people asking what FABEV means lol," Osaka wrote.

Screen grab from Naomi Osaka's Instagram story

Naomi Osaka also shared a video of herself signing the camera on Twitter. She tagged Cordae's handle in the tweet, while adding an emoji of a bird and an eye - again, to denote the album's name.

Naomi Osaka faces Madison Brengle in the second round of the Australian Open

Following her impressive victory against Maria Camila Osorio, Naomi Osaka will now square off against Madison Brengle in the second round of the 2022 Australian Open. The match has been scheduled to take place in the first night session slot at Rod Laver Arena on Day 3 (19 January) of the tournament.

Naomi Osaka faces Madison Brengle for a spot in the third round of the 2022 Australian Open

Madison Brengle advanced to the second round courtesy Dayana Yastremska's retirement in the third set. But it was a match that Brengle would likely have won regardless, given that she was leading 5-0 in the third set.

Still, Osaka will be considered the overwhelming favorite in the second-round encounter on Wednesday. Brengle hit only one winner during the entire match against Yastremska, and her current level is not expected to cause much trouble for Osaka.

A victory on Wednesday will pit the defending champion against either Belinda Bencic or Amanda Anisimova. Bencic reached the quarterfinals of the Sydney Tennis Classic last week, whereas Anisimova won the Melbourne Summer Set 2 to come into the Australian Open with the best possible preparation.

Defeding champion Naomi Osaka a bit up a down, but good enough to easily beat Camila Osório 6-3, 6-3 and reach the 2nd round at the #AusOpen

Naomi Osaka needs to be at her best if she hopes to beat either of them, and so would look to make good use of the match against Madison Brengle and tighten up her game. While she hit 19 winners against Osorio on Monday, the Japanese also committed three double faults and 28 unforced errors in the contest.

Each has the talent to upset them—the American because of her power, and the Swiss because of her hands and court savvy.



The winner could play Naomi Osaka next, and Ash Barty after that. Each has the talent to upset them—the American because of her power, and the Swiss because of her hands and court savvy.

That might have gone unpunished against the Colombian, and it might even be enough to get past Brengle. But the third round will likely be the first real test for Osaka.

