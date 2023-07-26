Naomi Osaka delighted as baby daughter Shai gets "new mini boss" onesies from PlayStation

Naomi Osaka was thrilled to receive a set of adorable onesies from PlayStation for her daughter, Shai.

Osaka and her longtime boyfriend and three-time Grammy-nominated rap artist Cordae welcomed her daughter, Shia, in the first week of July. The Japanese tennis star had to pull out of the 2023 Australian Open due to her pregnancy, which she publicly announced in January.

Naomi Osaka recently took to social media to express her gratitude towards PlayStation, a brand she endorses, for sending her a delightful pair of onesies for Shai. One of the onesies had the phrase "New Mini Boss" written while the other displayed "New Player."

"So cute, Thank you @playstation 💙 ," Osaka captioned her Instagram story.

Naomi Osaka's Instagram story

Osaka's last win in a Grand Slam match came at the 2022 Australian Open. She advanced to the third round before being defeated by Amanda Anisimova. Unfortunately, she faced the same opponent in the first round of the French Open and suffered another loss.

The former World No. 1's misfortune continued at the US Open, where she was eliminated in her opening match by Danielle Collins.

Naomi Osaka targets eight more Majors and Paris 2024 Olympics gold medal

Naomi Osaka at the 2022 Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Naomi Osaka had been struggling with her performance for over a year before taking her maternity leave. Nevertheless, the four-time Grand Slam champion has already set her sights on achieving ambitious goals before her highly anticipated comeback.

During an interview with Japanese TV, Osaka expressed her ambitions to continue playing at the highest level. Her goal is to add eight more Grand Slam titles to her already impressive tally of four, as well as secure a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"I really want to play again, when I found out I was pregnant I said to myself, 'Okay, after that, I will definitely play better'. I am convinced that this baby will inspire me to try even harder and give my best," Osaka said.

"I want to win eight more Grand Slams and try to win the gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. It's one of the goals that excites me the most about returning to sport. I took a break, but I always feel very competitive and full of desire to win the most important tournaments in my sport again," she added.

Osaka was last seen in action at the 2022 Japan Open in September, but she was forced to withdraw from the Round of 16 due to an injury. Her last title came at the 2021 Australian Open, where she emerged victorious in the final against Jennifer Brady.

