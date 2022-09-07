Naomi Osaka delighted by Frances Tiafoe sporting her shoes during US Open 4R win over Rafael Nadal 

Four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka was ecstatic after Frances Tiafoe wore her NikeCourt shoes in his US Open fourth-round match.

Tiafoe caused arguably the biggest upset of this year's US Open by ousting second seed Rafael Nadal in the fourth round on Monday, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Osaka took to Instagram to share a picture of Tiafoe sporting her shoes in his match against Nadal.

"Shoe game crazy lol, keep it rollin (rolling)," Osaka captioned the picture.

Naomi Osaka's Instagram story

The NikeCourt shoes, "Butta", were inspired by Osaka's adorable bulldog and her favorite manga series “Naruto”.

Frances Tiafoe's journey at the 2022 US Open

Tiafoe at the 2022 US Open - Day 8

Frances Tiafoe traveled to New York on the back of a second-round exit at the Cincinnati Masters. However, the 24-year-old has been in sublime form in the season's last Grand Slam

In the first-round, Tiafoe cruised past compatriot Marcos Giron, 7-6(0), 6-4, 6-3, firing 16 aces in the match. He then beat Jason Kubler 7-6(3), 7-5, 7-6(2) in a tight three-setter. The 22nd seed kept up his good serving, hitting 15 aces past the Australian.

The Athletic @TheAthletic



He’ll face Andrey Rublev next.



@usopen Frances Tiafoe was overcome with emotion after defeating Rafael Nadal to advance to the US Open quarterfinals.He’ll face Andrey Rublev next. Frances Tiafoe was overcome with emotion after defeating Rafael Nadal to advance to the US Open quarterfinals.He’ll face Andrey Rublev next.🎥 @usopen https://t.co/m7q8jk3lxe

Tiafoe faced a stern test in the third-round against 14th seed Diego Schwartzman. But he came through in flying colors, ousting the Argentine 7-6(7), 6-4, 6-4 to set up a clash with 22-time Grand Slam winner Nadal.

Tiafoe started well against the Spaniard, winning the first set. However, Nadal showed his fighting spirit by taking the second set. Tiafoe did not let this deter him. He improved his level to completely outplay the second seed, winning the third and fourth sets comprehensively.

Tiafoe has now become the youngest American to reach the US Open quarterfinals since Andy Roddick (2004). He will lock horns with Andrey Rublev to fight for a place in the last four of the US Open.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala