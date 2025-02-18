Naomi Osaka delivers 4-word reaction to $450 million-worth comedian's NBA All-Star Weekend appearance

Naomi Osaka delivered a four-word reaction to $450 million-worth comedian Kevin Hart (as per Celebrity Net Worth) attending the NBA All-Star Weekend. Osaka and Hart have developed a close friendship, and have interacted in person and online on multiple occasions.

On Monday, February 17, Kevin Hart took to Instagram to share a picture of himself interacting with multiple NBA personalities. In the picture, Hart, who is 158.8 cm tall (as per IMDb) can be seen fully, but funnily enough, the NBA personalities' heads are cropped out. The comedian hilariously captioned the post:

"Off with their heads!!!!!!! 😂😂😂😂"

Later, former WTA No. 1 and four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka took notice of Hart's post and proceeded to share it as an Instagram Story. Osaka's post had the following written caption:

"Caption is so crazy 😭😭😭"

Osaka's Instagram Story featuring Kevin Hart at the NBA All-Star Weekend (Source: Instagram/Naomi Osaka)

Hart and Osaka have previously bonded over pickleball and produced some comedic exchanges.

Naomi Osaka and Kevin Hart both spoke up about the pair's pickleball experience in December last year

Naomi Osaka (Source: Getty)

In December 2024, Naomi Osaka and Kevin Hart played pickleball against each other, with the WTA icon unsurprisingly emerging victorious over the comedian. Following her win, she took a hilarious swipe at Hart, suggesting that the comedian's incessant trash-talking made her think she would lose.

"I would like to say this was my first time playing pickle ball and I thought I was gonna lose by the amount of sh*t talking my opponent was doing lmao," Osaka wrote in an Instagram story.

She also poked fun at Hart's expression following their playful pickleball encounter, which resulted in a lopsided win for the Japanese.

"The face you make when you lose 11-1 after talking sh*t the whole time," Osaka wrote in a separate post.

Later, Hart also weighed in on his loss to Osaka, writing on Instagram:

"Word on the street is that I might be a pro in pickle ball …. Ok not really but I’m good damn it…. At least I thought I was until @naomiosaka came over to my house and whooped my a*s like I stole something 😂😂😂😂😂 First game I held my own 11-7 and felt good about myself…. The next game she made me understand the true definition of a pro and beat me 11-1."

On the tennis front, Osaka's last outing came at the 2025 Australian Open, where she retired mid-match in the third round while leading against Belinda Bencic. The Japanese's retirement stemmed from an abdominal injury. She is currently recovering from the injury and is yet to confirm where her next competitive appearance will come.

