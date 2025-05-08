Naomi Osaka drops exciting teaser of her next collection with Nike amid Italian Open campaign

Naomi Osaka has dropped a teaser of her upcoming collection in collaboration with Nike. She shared the news right after she kickstarted her 2025 Italian Open campaign with an opening-round win against wildcard Sara Errani. It took the Japanese-American 79 minutes to close the match 6-2, 6-3 in her favor.

Osaka signed-up with Nike after winning her first Grand Slam title at the 2019 Australian Open. She has had a long and successful partnership with the brand, donning its merchandise as she lifted the the 2018 and 2020 US Open and the 2021 Australian Open trophies.

The American sportswear giant has worked closely with Osaka for the designs of their Nike Women’s Osaka GP Challenge 1 PRM Tennis Shoes that the former World No. 1 wore to this year's Australian Open and their Naomi Osaka clothing collection.

Osaka shared a selfie on her Instagram story showing her jacket with Nike's custom-made zipper carrying her logo right below the brand's famous swoosh.

She used black-heart and black-tick emojis and captioned it:

"Sneak peak of something coming soon."

Screengrab from Naomi Osaka's Instagram @naomiosaka

Osaka will next clash with Paula Badosa for a Round-of-32 spot at the 2025 Italian Open on Thursday, May 8. Ninth seed Badosa will come into the match after receiving a first-round bye.

Naomi Osaka notched her first clay title-win of 2025 at Saint-Malo in Challenger circuit

Naomi Osaka at the 2025 Italian Open. Image: Getty

Naomi Osaka registered her first win on clay at the 2025 Saint-Malo on the Challenger circuit. The 4-time Grand Slam champion appeared to be her former self after a maternity break in 2023, much to the delight of her fans.

She overcame Petra Marcinko, Diani Parry, Elsa Jacquemot and Leolia Jeanjean before defeating Kaja Juvan in the summit clash on Sunday, May 4.

Later that day, Osaka expressed her delight at winning the title and thanked her fans on X. She posted a picture that captured a lighthearted moment where she could be seen taking the lid off the trophy on-court to take a peek inside.

She captioned it:

"Kinda ironic to win my first trophy back on the surface that I thought was my worst. That’s one of my favorite things about life though, there’s always room to grow and evolve. Thanks to everyone accompanying me on this journey, I know it’s turbulent but it’s also really fun and I’m grateful."

Osaka is currently in the running for a 2025 Italian Open title, a tournament where her best result has been a quarterfinal finish in 2019.

