Naomi Osaka, Elina Svitolina, Caroline Wozniacki and Angelique Kerber reap success in Indian Wells as 4 mothers reach 3R

Four mothers - Naomi Osaka, Elina Svitolina, Caroline Wozniacki and Angelique Kerber - have made it to the third round of Indian Wells.

Indian Wells kicked off on March 6 and is currently entering its third round phase. All four women kicked off their campaigns in the first round, barring Svitolina who received a bye.

Osaka, who gave birth to her daughter in July last year, made her return to the 2024 Australian Open where she lost to Caroline Garcia in the first round. The Japanese kicked off her run at the California Desert with a win against Sara Errani and then against Liudmila Samsonova in the second round. She won both matches in straight sets. The 2018 Indian Wells winner will face Elise Mertens in the third round.

Elina Svitolina, who got a bye in the first round due to being the 16th seed, defeated Katerina Siniakova in the second round to set up a third-round clash with Emma Navarro. The Ukrainian welcomed her daughter with husband Gael Monfils in October 2022.

Angelique Kerber also returned on tour this year at the United Cup. The German gave birth to her daughter in February last year. Kerber began her campaign with a straight-set win over Petra Martic in the first round and followed it up with a huge win over 10th seed Jelena Ostapenko in the next round. She will face Veronica Kudermetova next.

Finally, Caroline Wozniacki, who returned to tennis after retiring in 2020, gave birth to a daughter in February 2021 and a son in 2022. The Dane comfortably dealt with Zhu Lin in the first round and then defeated Donna Vekic to reach the third round. She will face Katie Volynets in the third round.

A brief look at Naomi Osaka's 2018 Indian Wells triumph

20-year-old Naomi Osaka stunned the world in 2018 when she won the Indian Wells. The Japanese faced some of the biggest names in women's tennis on her way to the title.

Osaka kicked off her campaign with three consecutive straight-set wins against Maria Sharapova, Agnieszka Radwanska and Sachia Vickery. She dropped her first and only set of the entire tournament against Maria Sakkari but ended up defeating the Greek.

The former World No. 1 then knocked out fifth seed Karolina Pliskova and top seed Simona Halep respectively, in straight sets to reach the finals.

Naomi Osaka defeated Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 6-2 in the final to clinch her first WTA Tour title.

