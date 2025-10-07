Naomi Osaka enjoys Wuhan Open showing off her style in stunning electric pink skirt and crop-top outfit

Japanese star Naomi Osaka recently showcased glimpses of her standout ensemble featuring an electric pink skirt and a crop top. Osaka powered past Leylah Fernandez 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 in the round of 64 at the Wuhan Open, amidst other players expressing concern and struggling with weather conditions.Naomi Osaka began her Asian swing with the China Open tournament, where she exited early with a round of 64 defeat from Belarusian player Aliaksandra Sasnovich. At the US Open tournament, she impressively reached the semi-final round and concluded her journey with a loss to Amanda Anisimova.Through her recent Instagram post, the Chuo-ku, Osaka, Japan native shared glimpses of her stunning outfit and also her green sparkly Labubu doll with a blue racket. Her elegant attire featured a light-colored long-sleeved crop top with a silver zipper and orange trim, completing the look with an electric pink skirt. In the caption, she added:&quot;You can call me sensei or whatever 😖💕&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile Osaka was briefly seen relishing her off-court endeavors, World No. 2 Iga Swiatek, Emma Raducanu, and Bianca Andreescu shared their concerns for the hot and humid weather conditions at the Wuhan Open.The British talent retired in her round of 64 match due to dizziness. Earlier, she had shared a picture of a weather app on Threads, showcasing temperatures as high as 34°C. Swiatek also shared a glimpse of weather challenges via her Instagram story, which featured her wringing out her sweaty top after a practice session at the Wuhan Open venue.Canadian player Bianca Andreescu has also reflected on battling weather conditions through her Instagram story. Andreescu's story featured her sitting in a room, wringing sweat from her socks.&quot;Wuhan weather rly said: go play tennis in a sauna 😭 all love but holaayyyyy&quot; she added in her story. Naomi Osaka had garnered attention with her custom-made Labubu dolls during her US Open journey. Her tennis-themed dolls are made from shiny crystals by NYC artist Kerin Rose Gold, founder of A-Morir Studio.She has introduced five dolls named LaBillieBu and Billie Jean Bling, after the legend Billie Jean King, and Arthur Flashe, after the late icon Arthur Ashe. Others include Althea Glitterson, honoring Althea Gibson, and Andre Swaggassi, after Hall of Famer Andre Agassi.Naomi Osaka reflects on her second-round loss at the 2025 China OpenNaomi Osaka concluded her China Open run with a second-round defeat at the hands of Aliaksandra Sasnovich. She began well, winning the first set by a sizeable margin of 6-1. However, she eventually faltered and lost the next two sets 4-6 and 2-6 as Sasnovich scripted a comeback to hand her the first defeat in their head-to-head history. &quot;I mean, honestly I don't think I played well, but I tried to fight. So I'm happy with that. Yeah, it was the first match since the US Open, so just going to work on a couple things and hopefully play better in the next tournaments,&quot; she said in her post-match press conference (via ASAP Sports).Following her victory over Leylah Fernandez, Naomi Osaka will lock horns with Czech player Linda Noskova in her next match at Wuhan. The pair have never faced each other on the tour before.