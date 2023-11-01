Naomi Osaka, Caroline Wozniacki and Eugenie Bouchard showed off their creative flair with captivating Halloween costumes to celebrate spooky season.

After Coco Gauff and Vasek Pospisil flaunted their innovative costume designs earlier in the week, the likes of Osaka, Wozniacki and Bouchard also embraced the festive spirit and shared glimpses of their striking costumes.

Naomi Osaka celebrates her love for anime with eye-catching Halloween costume

Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka has been diligently preparing for her comeback to the tour following the birth of her first child, a daughter named Shai, in July. The four-time Grand Slam champion frequently provides updates on her progress on social media.

Taking a break from her training regimen, the former World No. 1 showcased her imaginative side with her Halloween costume. She donned an inventive outfit inspired by 'Kuromi,' a character from the anime series 'Onegai My Melody.'

Paying homage to the rabbit character, known for its distinctive black joker's hat, Osaka assembled an all-black outfit. The 26-year-old wore a black Christian Marclay print t-shirt, paired with a matching skirt and stylish boots, capturing the essence of the character with a modern twist.

"😣🖤🤍💕🧸📷🍙," Naomi Osaka captioned her Instagram post.

Naomi Osaka's display of her fondness for anime comes as no surprise. The former World No. 1 recently also unveiled her new anime-loving character 'Tamika' as she partnered with Meta to launch AI chatbots.

Caroline Wozniacki, husband David Lee and their children rock The Flintstones-themed outfits

WTA Champions Portrait

Caroline Wozniacki and her husband David Lee tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in June 2019. Their family grew with the arrival of their daughter, Olivia, in June 2021 and their son, James, in October 2022.

Wozniacki frequently shares glimpses of her children's adventures on social media, and Halloween was no exception. The former World No. 1 delighted fans by offering a sneak peek of their costumes, inspired by the popular animated series 'The Flintstones'.

Wozniacki transformed herself into Wilma Flintstone, while her husband embraced the Fred Flintstone character. Meanwhile, their daughter Olivia adorably sported a Pebbles Flintstone-inspired look. The Dane also enthusiastically disclosed that the family was set for an evening of trick-or-treating.

Caroline Wozniacki's Instagram stories

Eugenie Bouchard and boyfriend Jack-Brinkley Cook show off spooky Halloween look

Eugenie Bouchard

Eugenie Bouchard wholeheartedly embraced the Halloween festivities by donning a couple's costume alongside her boyfriend, Jack Brinkley-Cook. Bouchard confirmed her relationship with Brinkley-Cook in September.

In a now deleted post, Bouchard shared a glimpse of their haunting portrayal of drug addicts, utilizing detailed makeup to simulate brusises. They rounded out their looks by dangling cigarettes from their mouths and syringes from their arms.

"Halloween 2," she captioned the post on Instagram.

Bouchard's Instagram post

Earlier this week, Bouchard also exuded Catwoman-inspired glamour by sporting a chic black lace outfit, complemented by a matching mask and stylish black boots.

"Halloween 1," she captioned her Instagram post.

