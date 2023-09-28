Naomi Osaka gives shout out to Drake while listening to Canadian's album "Take Care"

Former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka recently expressed her admiration for Drake's music while jamming to his popular album 'Take Care'.

Osaka was last seen competing on the WTA tour at the 2022 Tokyo Open. In July this year, the four-time Grand Slam champion welcomed her baby daughter, named Shai, with her partner Cordae.

The Japanese tennis player has never shied away from sharing her love for music, art, and various other subjects through her social media. Just recently, she shared a screenshot of her playlist that showed the renowned rapper and singer Drake's album 'Take Care'.

Naomi Osaka gives a shout out to Drake

Osaka has been a dedicated fan of the globally renowned Canadian singer. In the past, she lauded Drake's strategic approach to marketing his songs, highlighting his timing with the creation of the TikTok dance challenge "Toosie Slide," which resonated perfectly with the social media trends at the time.

Osaka is also romantically involved with Cordae, a versatile artist hailing from the United States. He is known for his talents as a singer and songwriter. The 25-year-old not only shares a keen interest in this music genre but also actively supports her boyfriend in promoting his latest albums.

The couple, who embarked on their relationship journey in 2019, recently celebrated the arrival of their first child. Cordae joyfully announced the birth of their daughter during one of his concerts, expressing deep gratitude to his fans and dedicating his performance to their newborn baby, Shai.

"Had the assumption that if you have a kid, it’s basically the end of your career"- Naomi Osaka

2022 US Open - Day 2 Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka recently expressed concerns about the future of her tennis career following the experience of motherhood, highlighting disparities compared to her male counterparts.

The four-time Grand Slam champion is embracing a new journey in her life and learning to find a balance between her tennis career and family time.

During her appearance on the Mountaintop Conversations podcast, hosted by former sprinter Allyson Felix, Osaka candidly discussed her apprehensions regarding her professional journey. She said that she previously held the belief that starting a family would inevitably mark the end of one's tennis career.

"Actually, there was a lot of pressure I felt for me. For me, I always had the assumption that if you have a kid, it’s basically the end of your career. I don’t really see a lot of women on the tennis tour with kids. They are usually a bit older, and it just seems like a very hard taxing on your body," Naomi Osaka said.

Tennis enthusiasts and fans can expect to see the former World No. 1 back in action at the 2024 Australian Open. Osaka confirmed the same in an interview earlier this year and also wished to perform at her best.

