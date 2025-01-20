Naomi Osaka gives shoutout to Lewis Hamilton after $300M F1 superstar breaks the internet with Ferrari debut picture

Naomi Osaka gave a shoutout to Lewis Hamilton after the seven-time World Champion driver broke the internet with a picture from his first day at Ferrari. The Brit surprised the sporting fraternity last year when he announced that he would be parting ways with Mercedes after 12 years to join The Prancing Horse.

Hamilton, who arrived in Maranello on January 20th, shared a picture posing in front of the legendary Enzo Ferrari's house on his Instagram. The 40-year-old looked royal as ever donning a classy black suit on top of a white shirt with a white tie. He wore a black coat on top of it and placed beside the F1 legend was a stylish vintage red Ferrari car.

In his caption, Hamilton expressed his excitement over joining his 'dream' team. The picture has garnered nearly 3 million likes and received 35K+ comments.

Trending

"There are some days that you know you’ll remember forever and today, my first as a Ferrari driver, is one of those days. I’ve been lucky enough to have achieved things in my career I never thought possible, but part of me has always held on to that dream of racing in red. I couldn’t be happier to realise that dream today."

"Today we start a new era in the history of this iconic team, and I can’t wait to see what story we will write together."

Hamilton won a monumental six World Championships during his time with Mercedes and finished seventh in his final season with the Silver Arrows, a place behind teammate George Russell.

Naomi Osaka, who has shown support for the $300 million-worth Lewis Hamilton (source - Celebrity Net Worth) in the past, shared Hamilton's Ferrari debut picture on her Instagram story.

Via Osaka's INSTAGRAM.

The Japanese star, known for her internet-breaking fashion, has admitted that she is a lover of Hamilton's fashion.

Naomi Osaka shares her love for Lewis Hamilton's fashion

Naomi Osaka at the 2024 GQ Men Of The Year Party - Source: Getty

On November 20, 2023, Naomi Osaka shared a lot of pictures of Lewis Hamilton's outfits from the Las Vegas Grand Prix on her Instagram story and admitted that there was a time when she would watch the popular Netflix F1 docuseries 'Drive to Survive' to get a glimpse of the Brit's infamous wardrobe.

"Ngl there was a point that I was watching F1 Netflix to see his outfits 😭," Osaka wrote.

On the tennis side of things, Naomi Osaka unfortunately retired mid-match during her third round against Belinda Bencic at the 2025 Australian Open due to an abdominal issue.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline