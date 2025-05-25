Naomi Osaka highlights 1 'crazy' detail ahead of French Open clash with Paula Badosa

Naomi Osaka shared her thoughts on her much-anticipated first-round clash against Paula Badosa at the French Open. Their matchup is among several blockbuster openers set to light up this year’s Claycourt Slam.

When the French Open draw was revealed on Thursday, May 22, Osaka vs. Badosa became one of the most highly anticipated first-round clashes. Both are top-quality players with years of experience under their belts, and they were set to face off in Italy as well, but Badosa withdrew from the WTA 1000 event.

Speaking during her recent press conference at Roland Garros, Osaka said:

"I was supposed to play her in Rome but she was injured, so I didn't get to play her, but I was really looking forward to it because I know she's a good player."

Further, she pointed out an uncanny thing about their head-to-head record: The fact that it doesn't exist as they have never played against each other.

"It's kind of crazy that we have both been on tour but we haven't played each other yet," Osaka said.

Osaka and Badosa have been playing on the WTA Tour for over a decade, but will face off for the first time on Parisian clay.

Naomi Osaka admits to feeling the nerves ahead of the French Open 2025 1R against Paula Badosa

Paula Badosa at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2025 - Source: Getty

Naomi Osaka admitted that Grand Slams are the "best" events, but a first-round clash still makes her nervous.

"For me, Slams are the best tournaments. There is only four of them, and I feel like that's where everyone plays the best, and that's where everyone kind of feels all the energy. So, it's going to be really exciting... Of course, I think I'm going to be nervous because it is the first round, and I'm always nervous in the first round," Naomi Osaka said.

Looking at recent form, Osaka is doing slightly better than Paula Badosa, considering the latter has barely played on clay. Badosa was set to play the Madrid Open and the Italian Open but couldn't play either due to injury. She has played only two matches on clay this season in Strasbourg, winning and losing one each.

Meanwhile, Osaka's clay season was off to a shocker when she lost in the first round of the Madrid Open. However, she revived herself with a WTA 125 title in Saint-Malo. Later, she reached the fourth round of the Italian Open before making her way to Paris.

