Naomi Osaka and Ons Jabeur to pair up for doubles at Abu Dhabi Open 2024, receive wild card entry into main draw

Naomi Osaka and Ons Jabeur will pair up for doubles at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Open as a wild card entry into the main draw of the conpetition.

The Abu Dhabi Open is a WTA 500 tournament that is scheduled from February 5 to February 11. Elena Rybakina, Jabeur, Maria Sakkari, Barbora Krejcikova, and Jelena Ostapenko are some of the players that will headline the tournament as top seeds. Osaka and Emma Raducanu will also feature in the singles draw, having received wild card entry.

Jabeur and Osaka will also feature in the doubles draw. Although both players are predominantly singles players, they do have some history of playing doubles. The Tunisian had previously partnered with Serena Williams at the 2022 Eastbourne, where they reached the semifinals. However, the duo were forced to withdraw after Jabeur got injured. On the other hand, the Japanese has played doubles at all the grand slams, with her best result at the French Open in 2016, reaching the second round.

Osaka and Jabeur last played at the 2024 Australian Open where they suffered early exits. Osaka lost to Caroline Garcia 4-6, 6(2)-7 in the first round and Jabeur lost to Mirra Andreeva 0-6, 2-6 in the second round.

Naomi Osaka disappointed after early exit at the Australian Open

Naomi Osaka played her first Grand Slam after a 15-month pregnancy hiatus, facing Caroline Garcia in the first round at the 2024 Australian Open. Although the Japanese lost the match, she was extremely thankful for the opportunity to play at Rod Laver Arena again.

"I have to say I’m extremely thankful. I remember last year I wished I had an opportunity to play again on Rod Laver Arena and this year that happened so one of my dreams already came true," Osaka wrote in a social media post.

However, the 26-year-old was disappointed with her result due to the high standards that she had set for herself.

"Currently however my entire being is so disappointed with my result, the standards I set for myself are so incredibly high. I try to remind myself that I was pregnant 6 months ago and I can’t except amazing results from the jump-that doesn’t really do much to quell my thoughts though," she added.

Osaka mentioned that she was sad to leave Melbourne early, but was at the same time delighted to see her daughter Shai again.

"It’s bittersweet feeling, so sad to leave Melbourne early but I’m so happy to go see Shai soon. She’s been scooting back and forth lately so I’m relieved I’ll be back home in time to see her first crawl," Naomi Osaka wrote.

