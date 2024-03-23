Naomi Osaka and Ons Jabeur twin in NC Courage jerseys as duo extend support to their co-owned NWSL team

Naomi Osaka and Ons Jabeur were photographed together sporting National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) team NC Courage's jerseys.

Osaka became a minority investor in the North Carolina franchise in 2021 Jabeur became an investor more recently, in 2023. The duo posed together for a picture as they extended their support for the team as they begin the new NWSL season.

NC Courage won their first league match against Houston Dash on March 16, but lost their second match against Utah Royals FC on March 22.

According to an NC Courage press release, Osaka shared her reason for investing in the franchise, saying that she wanted to invest in women who will become role models for future generations.

“My investment in the North Carolina Courage is far beyond just being a team owner, it’s an investment in amazing women who are role models and leaders in their fields and inspirations to all young female athletes,” Osaka said in the press release.

The Tunisian joked that Osaka did not give her a position as a player on the team, so she opted for an investor's role.

“Soccer and female empowerment are my main passions outside of tennis. When Naomi took an equity stake in the Courage, I asked her if she would give me a starting position as a striker, but she said no… so I did the next best thing and become an owner,” Ons Jabeur said in the press release.

Jabeur and Osaka have also teamed up on the tennis court, as they partnered for doubles at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Open with a wildcard entry for the main draw. The duo lost in straight sets to Magda Linette and Bernarda Pera.

Naomi Osaka to play Elina Svitolina at the 2024 Miami Open while Ons Jabeur awaits Elina Avanesyan

Naomi Osaka and Ons Jabeur at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Open

Naomi Osaka has started her 2024 Miami Open campaign with a win against Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-3, 6-4. She will next face Elina Svitolina as they both look for a place in the third round.

The former World No. 1 mentioned that she was excited to play Svitolina after she saw the Ukranian's post-pregnancy resurgence from the sidelines.

"I was watching her (Svitolina) last year and I was admiring all her runs in Wimbledon and it's going to be a really incredible honor to play against her," Naomi Osaka said.

Ons Jabeur, on the other hand, will play her first match the 2024 Miami Open against Elina Avanesyan as she was given a bye in the first round. The Tunisian will look to get a win on the board after her loss to Katie Volynets in the first round at the 2024 Indian Wells Open.

