Naomi Osaka's withdrawal from the Dubai Tennis Championships has attracted a lot of attention from fans.

Osaka recently booked her place in the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open after her Round of 16 opponent Lesia Tsurenko withdrew. However, she pulled out of the Dubai Tennis Championships, as confirmed by the tournament.

“We regret to inform you that Barbora Krejcikova and Naomi Osaka have pulled out of this year’s tournament," a statement read as quoted by The National. "We wish both players the best of luck for the rest of the 2024 season and look forward to seeing both players return to Dubai in the near future."

Several fans reacted to Osaka's withdrawal, with one fan joking that the Japanese thought she had had enough tennis for the next couple of months after two matches in Doha.

"Naomi played two matches and said that’s enough for the next couple of months," the fan's tweet read.

Another fan joked that Osaka pulled out of the Dubai Tennis Championships because she was happy with her run at the Qatar Open.

"Naomi??????? don't tell me ure happy with doha run and so u pulled out," the fan's tweet read.

A third fan pointed out the fact that Osaka's withdrawal came after she only played two matches in Doha.

"Shes literally only played two matches in doha and shes already pulling out of dubai??" the fan's tweet read.

Here are some of the other fan reactions:

Naomi Osaka has won three matches so far in 2024

Naomi Osaka at the Qatar Open

Naomi Osaka has won three of six matches so far during the 2024 season. The Japanese started her year at the Brisbane International, beating Tamara Korpatsch 6-3, 7-6(9) in the first round. In the second round, she was beaten 6-3, 6-7(4), 4-6 by 16th seed Karolina Pliskova.

The four-time Grand Slam champion then competed at the Australian Open and exited in the first round after losing 4-6, 6-7(2) to 16th seed Caroline Garcia. Her next tournament was the Abu Dhabi Open where she suffered another opening-round exit, this time at the hands of Danielle Collins, losing 5-7, 0-6.

This was followed by Naomi Osaka's run at the Qatar Open. The Japanese is set to return to the Top 300 of the WTA rankings due to her exploits in Doha and will return to the Top 70 if she goes on to win the tournament.

