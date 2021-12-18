Naomi Osaka shares throwback photos of her 24th birthday in Greece, jokes she is "posting feet pics for free"

Naomi Osaka recently took to Instagram to post some throwback photographs of her trip to Greece in October. Osaka accompanied the picture with a hilarious caption, saying that she was posting images of her feet for "free."

The four-time Major champion visited Mykonos in Greece for her 24th birthday a couple of months ago. She spent time with her friends and family and also visited the scenic Cycladic islands.

On Thursday, Osaka posted some photographs from the trip on Instagram, in which she can be seen in a white dress. She posted the following caption, sending her followers into a frenzy:

"Not me posting feet pics for free lol," Naomi Osaka wrote.

For the uninitiated, 'feet pics' is probably a reference to a fetish some people have in the online world as well as in real life. Such people pay hefty amounts to secure 'feet pics' from their preferred model, streamer, or adult star.

Osaka, tongue firmly in cheek, suggested that she was missing a trick by posting them for "free."

The term 'feet pics' has also become a meme on social media, with a number of people mocking those with foot fetishes.

Naomi Osaka's followers issue hilarious responses to Japanese's post

Naomi Osaka has a whopping 2.8 million followers on Instagram. As such, it is no surprise that a whopping 198,000 (and counting) accounts have liked her post, with a further 1,000+ people commenting on it.

One follower joked that they had to "zoom" into the photos posted by Osaka.

"The caption made me zoom," they wrote.

Another fan commended her sense of humor but hilariously asked her to "tell Cordae to drop his album." Cordae, a rapper, is Osaka's partner.

"Why u so funny 😆 but tell cordae to drop his album," they wrote.

Another user jokingly asked the 24-year-old to "charge" for the photographs, indirectly lauding their quality.

"Unt unt sis CHARGE THEM!!!" another fan wrote.

For one follower, this was one of Osaka's best captions.

"HAHAHAA this is one of ur best captions rn," the fan wrote.

