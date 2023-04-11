Naomi Osaka has felicitated Ons Jabeur for capturing her first title of the season in Charleston.

Jabeur entered the Charleston Open on the back of early exits in Melbourne, Indian Wells, and Miami. However, the Tunisian No. 1 revived her campaign with an outstanding week of tennis at the WTA 500 event.

She defeated the likes of Anna Kalinskaya and Daria Kasatkina en route to the final and then outfoxed the in-form Belinda Bencic to lift the title. Naomi Osaka, who is away from the tour on maternity leave, congratulated Jabeur for her fantastic performance on the green clay.

"Congratulations," Osaka commented on Jabeur's post as the Tunisian shared a picture with her new trophy

Naomi Osaka reacts to a post by Ons Jabeur on social media

Tennis fans and critics around the world have high expectations from Jabeur after her brilliant performance in 2022. She was also close to winning her first ever Grand Slam title, but couldn't get over the line at the Wimbledon and US Open finals. However, the 28-year-old captured titles at the Madrid Open and the Berlin Grass Courts Championships.

Naomi Osaka, on the other hand, is currently away from the tour on maternity leave. She is expecting her first child by June 2023 with her boyfriend, Cordae. The former World No.1 was last seen competing at the 2022 Tokyo Open, where she reached the second round. She recently mentioned in an interview that she is looking forward to joining the women's tour at the 2024 Australian Open.

I’ll be competing in Australia next year," Osaka said in an interview with a Japanese sports journalist.

"A new adventure"- Naomi Osaka on preparing for motherhood

Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Naomi Osaka is excited to embrace the next chapter in her life. She is looking forward to becoming a mother and welcoming a new member to her family.

"I think what I'm most looking forward to most is the challenges and just learning. I think there's going to be a lot of things that I don't know, but I have a lot of really amazing people close to me that I can ask questions about. Just a new adventure," Osaka said.

"I've been preparing, but he (Osaka's boyfriend Cordae) doesn't know the gender yet, only I know. So it's not like I can build out the room or anything. So I don't know, [I'm] just kind of winging it. That's kind of the key motto in my life a little," Naomi Osaka said

The four-time Grand Slam champion revealed that only she knew the gender of her baby and that it was going to be a surprise for her boyfriend. She also spoke about having gracious people around her, who can help her overcome the challenges she might have to face as a mother.

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline

Poll : 0 votes