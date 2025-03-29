Naomi Osaka rejoices in snowy New York nights with celebrity hairstylist Marty Harper after Miami Open heartbreak

Naomi Osaka was spotted enjoying the New York snow with Marty Harper after her recent stint in the Miami Open. Despite a resilient effort against Jasmine Paolini, the Italian outfoxed her in the fourth round 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Osaka entered Miami after a disappointing first-round exit in Indian Wells. She defeated the likes of Yuliia Starodubtseva and Liudmila Samsonova en route to the fourth round but couldn't make her mark against Jasmine Paolini.

The former World No. 1 took some time off court to experience the New York snow with hairstylist Marty Harper. She shared a glimpse of the outing via her Instagram account.

Here is the snap shared by Naomi Osaka:

Naomi Osaka shares an update on her Instagram - Image Source: @Osaka Instagram

Marty Harper has worked as Naomi Osaka's hairstylist in the past. He has worked with brands such as Victoria's Secret, All Saints and Belstaff.

Meanwhile, Osaka reflected on her close match with Paolini in the fourth round. She won 74% of her first serve points but couldn't find a way to navigate past the Italian.

"Definitely disappointed with the loss, but I'm really happy with how much I fought,” Naomi Osaka said as per Tennis Channel. “Maybe last year, definitely, probably wouldn’t have fought like that towards the end.”

Osaka made her eighth apperance at the Miami Open this year. She reached the third round of the event last year but couldn't make her mark against Caroline Garcia.

"Definitely it was a little bit of a let down to be injured right at the start of the season" - Naomi Osaka

Miami Open during a press conference in the Miami Open - Source: Getty

Naomi Osaka made a remarkable start to he season by securing a runner-up finish at the ASB Classic. Despite reaching the final in Auckland and winning the first set against Clara Tauson, she was forced to retire due to injury.

The 27-year-old then entered the Australian Open and was again forced to retire in the third round. She defeated the likes of Caroline Garcia and Karolina Muchova but retired mid-match against Belinda Bencic.

Osaka spoke about her injury during the start of the season in Miami and how she wishes to compete in important matches on tour.

"Definitely it was a little bit of a let down to be injured right at the start of the season, especially when I thought I was playing pretty well,” Osaka said in her post-match press conference.

“And I think my nerves have to do with that. I just want to play with the big dogs so bad. I just see everyone playing so well, and I want to do the same. But I have to remember it's a process,” she added.

Osaka is yet to confirm her next participation but is expected to compete in the Open Calfinances Rouen Metropole. The tournament will begin on April 14, 2025.

