Naomi Osaka to repeat Australian Open outfit at Abu Dhabi Open after issuing apology to Nike for failing to 'show it off' in Melbourne

Naomi Osaka will don the black and gold Nike ensemble again in Abu Dhabi, having missed the opportunity to showcase it as much as she would have wanted to at the Australian Open 2024.

The former World No. 1 entered Melbourne on the back of a second-round exit at the Brisbane International. Despite a valiant effort against 16th seed Caroline Garcia, her campaign came to an end in the first round. The French No. 1 overpowered her in straight sets 6-4, 7-6(2).

The 26-year-old issued an apology to Nike for failing to flaunt her dazzling outfit thoroughly in Melbourne. She is now gearing up to sport the same look at the Abu Dhabi Open, confirming her participation at the event via social media.

"This outfit will make another appearance..lol," Naomi Osaka said on her Instagram account while sharing a post of the Abu Dhabi Open

Naomi Osaka sends a gracious message to her outfit sponsor Nike

The Japanese tennis sensation made a successful return to the women's tour after a 15-month hiatus, due to her maternity leave. She and her partner Cordae welcomed their first baby girl, Shai, in July last year during the Wimbledon Championships.

Osaka had been itching to make her return as a mother ever since and was quite vocal about her plans last year. Despite a slow start to the new season, she will be raring to go again at the Abu Dhabi Open and stake her claim for the title.

The four-time Grand Slam champion wore the gleaming black outfit only once at the Australian Open, as she was eliminated in the first round. She apologized to Nike for not being able to exhibit her outfit earnestly and vowed to do better next time around.

" Thank you @nike. I'm sorry I couldn't show off the outfit longer. I'll do better next time," Osaka captioned her Instagram story.

Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur to join Naomi Osaka at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Open

2024 Australian Open - Day 2: Naomi Osaka

World No. 3 Elena Rybakina and World No. 6 Ons Jabeur are also set to appear at the 2024 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, alongside Naomi Osaka.

While Osaka registered a first-round exit at the Australian Open, Rybakina and Jabeur were both knocked out in the second round. The third seed Rybakina was stunned by Anna Blinkova in a marathon encounter, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(20). Meanwhile, Jabeur was rattled by the Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva in 52 minutes with a scoreline of 6-0, 6-2.

All three players will be determined to make amends in Abu Dhabi and turn things around. Greek No. 1 Maria Sakkari, Barbora Krejcikova, and Daria Kasatkina are also expected to make their presence felt at the WTA 500 event. Defending champion Belinda Bencic will not take part in the event due to her pregnancy. The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open begins on February 5, 2024.

