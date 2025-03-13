Naomi Osaka's coach Patrick Mouratoglou shows the shocking result of their "brutal" training ahead of Miami Open

Patrick Mouratoglou shared a glimpse of his recent training session with Naomi Osaka. The duo are preparing to compete in the 2025 Miami Open next week.

Osaka was last seen in action at the BNP Paribas Open, where she was eliminated in the first round. Despite a spirited effort against Camila Osorio, she was outfoxed in straight sets 6-4, 6-4.

The Japanese player has been working on her game since her shocking exit in Indian Wells. Her coach Patrick Mouratoglou shared the result of their joint training session ahead of the Miami Open.

"Training was brutal today, new balls please," Naomi Osaka's coach said

Patrick Mouratoglou shares an update - Source: @Mouratoglou Instagram

Osaka and Mouratoglou joined hands in September last year. The duo came close to winning their first title at the 2025 ASB Classic, but Osaka couldn't make her mark in the finals.

The four-time Grand Slam champion also shared a picture on her Instagram account. In the snap, she looked incredibly tired.

Here is the picture shared by Naomi Osaka:

Naomi Osaka shares a training snap ahead of the Miami Open - Source: @NaomiOsaka Instagram

Osaka returned to the women's tour last year after her maternity break. She has yet to regain her peak form and make a significant impact.

The 27-year-old made her sixth appearance at Indian Wells last week. Prior to this, she had never been eliminated in the first round, but she lost to Osorio in straight sets.

Osaka felt it was the worst match of her career so far and took to her social media to apologize to her fans.

Worst match I've ever played in my life. Wow, I'm so sorry to everyone who watched that," Naomi Osaka said

Naomi Osaka is chasing her first title in four years at the Miami Open 2025

Osaka in action at the BNP Paribas Open - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Since her victory at the 2021 Australian Open, Naomi Osaka has yet to win another title on tour. She will be making her seventh appearance in the Miami Open next week.

After a solid start to the season, Osaka has chalked up ordinary results in her last two events. She will enter Miami on the back of a third-round exit in Melbourne and a first-round loss in Indian Wells.

The former World No. 1 reached the finals of the Miami Open in 2022, which is her best result in the last three years. She will be eager to find her range again and make a difference on tour.

Osaka will be unseeded at the Miami Open. She can expect competition from players such as Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina, Jasmine Paolini and more.

The 2025 Miami Open will begin on March 18.

