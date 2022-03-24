Naomi Osaka's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Miami Open 2022 2nd Round

Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber will lock horns in the second round of the Miami Open on Thursday in a blockbuster clash between two former World No. 1s. Osaka and Kerber have combined for seven Slam titles, making this a must-watch match.

Osaka began her campaign with a commanding 6-3, 6-4 win over World No. 96 Astra Sharma on Wednesday. The four-time Major winner produced a brilliant display of first-strike tennis, winning 93% of the points on first serve. She didn't face a single break point during the match.

Kerber, meanwhile, received a first-round bye as she is the 13th seed in Miami.

Where is Naomi Osaka playing?

Osaka is playing at the 2022 Miami Open in Florida, USA. It is the third WTA 1000 event of the year and is considered one of the most prestigious tournaments on the calendar.

The Japanese had a 58% winning percentage in Miami heading into this year's tournament, with her best performance being a quarter-final finish in 2021.

Who is Naomi Osaka playing against?

Angelique Kerber in action at the BNP Paribas Open

Osaka will take on a tough opponent in the form of Kerber, who has titles at the Australian Open, the US Open and the Wimbledon Championships to her name. The 34-year-old German also claimed a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics and went on to finish as the runner-up at the WTA Finals that year.

A former World No. 1, the accomplished German has 13 WTA titles under her belt, the latest of which came at Bad Homburg last year.

Kerber enjoyed a resurgence in 2021, advancing to the Wimbledon and Cincinnati semifinals. She also made it into the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Open and the pre-quarterfinals of the US Open.

Her consistent performances pushed her back into the top 20 of the world rankings.

Having split with Torben Beltz at the end of last year, the World No. 15 is currently without a coach and has made a slow start to the season. That said, she did make the fourth round in Indian Wells two weeks back.

Kerber and Osaka have met five times so far, with the German winning the last four clashes. That makes her a difficult proposition for the 77th-ranked Japanese, who is trying to make her way back to the top after multiple breaks last year.

Naomi Osaka vs Angelique Kerber match schedule

Osaka and Kerber will play the second match of the day session at Stadium, which is the tournament's main court. The match is scheduled to start not before 1 pm local time.

Match timing: 1:00 pm EST / 5:00 pm GMT / 10:30 pm IST.

Date: 24 March 2022.

Naomi Osaka vs Angelique Kerber streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on these respective channels and sites:

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel and Tennis Channel Plus will broadcast the match.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the match on TSN (English) and TVA (French).

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

