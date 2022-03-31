Naomi Osaka's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Miami Open 2022 Semifinals

Naomi Osaka will be aiming to reach her first final since winning the 2021 Australian Open. However, she will have to get past Belinda Bencic in their semifinal clash at the Miami Open on Thursday.

Osaka's Indian Wells Open campaign ended on a sad note, as she was reduced to tears by a hecker during her second-round loss. The former World No. 1 is back to her best in Miami, reaching the last four without dropping a set so far.

She defeated Astra Sharma and three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber in the first couple of rounds.

After a third-round walkover from Karolina Muchova, Osaka defeated Alison Riske in the fourth round. She recorded her best win of the tournament over 2022 Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins in the quarterfinals, winning 6-2, 6-1.

Where is Naomi Osaka playing?

Osaka is currently competing at the Miami Open, a WTA 1000 tournament and one of the most high-profile events on the calendar. She reached the quarterfinals here last year but lost to Maria Sakkari 6-0, 6-4, snapping her 23-match winning streak.

Osaka recorded her best ever result in Miami this year by reaching the semifinals, and will be aiming to go all the way here as well.

Who is Naomi Osaka playing against?

Belinda Bencic at the 2022 Miami Open.

Osaka is up against Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Belinda Bencic. Prior to the Miami Open, her results this year weren't that great, with a semifinal showing in St. Petersburg being the only highlight.

Bencic lost in the second round of the Australian Open to Amanda Anisimova. The Swiss failed to cross the opening hurdles at the Qatar Open and the Indian Wells Open as well.

However, Bencic has rediscovered her form in Miami, reaching the semifinals without dropping a set. This is her first time reaching the last four of a WTA 1000 tournament since the 2019 Madrid Open. The Swiss leads 3-1 in the head-to-head against Osaka.

Naomi Osaka vs Belinda Bencic match schedule

Osaka and Bencic will play the second match of the day session at Stadium, which is the main court of the tournament. The match is scheduled to start not before 3 pm local time.

Match timing: 3:00 pm EDT, 7:00 pm GMT, 12:30 am IST.

Date: 31 March 2022 (USA, Canada and UK) and 1 April 2022 (India).

Naomi Osaka vs Belinda Bencic streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on the following channels and sites:-

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel and Tennis Channel Plus will broadcast the match.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the match on TSN (English) and TVA (French).

