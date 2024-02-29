Naomi Osaka’s production company Hana Kuma joins hands with LPGA in new creative endeavour

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka's production company Hana Kuma has joined hands with the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA).

Hana Kuma is an Emmy-award nominated, story-driven and multi-cultural creative house co-founded by Osaka. The company was founded with the objective of revolutionizing athlete branding and fan engagement. Hana Kuma has partnered with SpringHill, a production company owned by NBA star LeBron James and sports marketing businessman Maverick Carter.

Speaking about the recent partnership, LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan expressed her excitement for the collaboration to promote golf talent.

"We are thrilled about this exciting partnership with Hana Kuma," she said in a media release. "It represents our commitment to showcasing the incredible talent of our athletes and strengthening the LPGA's overall brand in a dynamic and competitive landscape."

Samaan added that the league's collaboration with Hana Kuma aimed to spotlight the unique stories and personalities of its players, both on and off the golf course, to deepen fan engagement and broaden its audience.

"It's crucial that fans get to know our athletes better for both their personal stories and their athletic achievements," she said. "Fans follow people and build strong affinity with those whom they know and connect."

Through this pilot programme, the LPGA is committed to equip athletes with resources and support to enhance their personal branding efforts, including content creation, public relations, social media management and personal brand strategy.

"Our athletes are inspiring, particularly for young girls, and we can't wait to help give them the biggest platform possible," Samaan added.

LPGA athletes will partner with Hana Kuma to develop unique personal brand campaigns highlighting their individual interests and backgrounds, enhancing the visibility of the Tour's athletes and the overall brand of the association.

Naomi Osaka launched Hana Kuma in 2022

Naomi Osaka at the Qatar Open in 2024

Naomi Osaka co-founded Hana Kuma, translated as "flower bear" from Japanese, along with her agent and business partner Stuart Duguid in June 2022. The agency's first project was titled 'MINK', a documentary on Patsy Mink, the first woman of colour to be elected to the US Congress.

Hana Kuma is not the first company started by Osaka. The four-time Grand Slam champion has also launched Evolve, an athlete representation company, with Duguid. Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios was the first athlete to sign with the agency.

Osaka is a former No. 1 player who has won two US Open titles (2018 and 2020) and two Australian Open titles (2019 and 2021) so far. She returned to the professional tour this year after missing much of the 2023 season due to maternity leave. The Japanese star gave birth to her daughter Shai in July 2023.

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline