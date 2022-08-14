Naomi Osaka's short documentary production qualifies for Oscar consideration 

Naomi Osaka's on-court results have been disappointing for large parts of the year, but the Japanese seems to be delivering off the court. Osaka could soon call herself an Academy Award-winning producer if things go her way in the next few months.

The Japanese is an executive producer for MINK! - a short documentary directed by Ben Proudfoot, which has now qualified for Oscar consideration.

MINK! (which you can watch here) tells the story of Patsy Takemoto Mink, a Hawaii Democrat who became the first woman of color to be elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. Mink famously co-authored the groundbreaking Title IX legislation that prohibited discrimination on the basis of sex in schools that received federal funding.

As it stands, MINK! has done the rounds of film festivals that help projects qualify for the Academy Awards. Now, all that remains to be seen is if the short documentary actually makes the list of nominations in the Academy's final list.

"It means the world to me that Naomi Osaka and The New York Times have chosen to lift up my mother’s story" - Patsy Mink's daughter Wendy

MINK! premiered back in June, which is when Naomi Osaka and Wendy Mink spoke to Deadline to share their thoughts on the project.

Wendy Mink is Patsy Mink's surviving daughter, who also tells the story in the short documentary.

In her statement, she highlighted Ben Proudfoot's brilliance and the importance of telling stories regarding movements for justice. Wendy also expressed her gratitude to Naomi Osaka and the New York Times for choosing to produce the project.

“Ben Proudfoot brilliantly interweaves two origin stories: my mother’s, and the guarantee of equity for athletics under Title IX,” Wendy Mink said in a statement. “This kind of storytelling is so important, both to foreground the contributions of the real people behind movements for justice and to show that even grand principles are touched by lived experience."

"It means the world to me that Naomi Osaka and The New York Times have chosen to lift up my mother’s story," she added.

Honored to work with Oscar winning director @bgproudfoot for Hana Kuma's first project. Patsy's story resonates as a Japanese woman of color growing up in the US while advocating for change. She leveled the playing field for women athletes to be the legends they are today. #MINK

Osaka is no stranger to film and television laurels, having seen her Netflix docuseries Naomi Osaka, directed by Garrett Bradley, contend for the prestigious Emmy Awards.

When she spoke to Deadline back in June, Osaka stressed the importance of telling crucial individual stories that often get forgotten with time.

“Often the most significant achievements happen because of incredible individuals whose stories, unfortunately, get lost in the re-telling of history,” Osaka noted. “Particularly with Title IX, we’ve mentioned the momentous effects it’s had on women’s sports but we don’t talk enough about the incredible individual who worked the system to make it happen– Patsy Takemoto Mink."

The four-time Major champion claimed she was inspired by Patsy Mink's story and asserted that people of color, like herself, would struggle to get opportunities without the vital role of the Congresswoman.

"Patsy was the first woman of color in Congress, a Japanese-American woman, and I was immediately inspired by her story," Osaka added. "Without Patsy, there is no Naomi Osaka or legions of other female athletes who got a chance because of her work.”

