Naomi Osaka sends her love to Coco Gauff on the American's US Open triumph

Naomi Osaka recently praised Coco Gauff for winning her first major title at the 2023 US Open.

Gauff defeated World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in three sets, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, in a thrilling final that lasted nearly two hours on Saturday, September 9.

Osaka, who gave birth to her daughter Shai in July, has been on maternity leave from tennis since last year. She has said that she plans to return to the sport at the 2024 Australian Open in January.

The former World No. 1 was among the spectators who watched Gauff’s semifinal match against Karolina Muchova at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Thursday.

Osaka shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram story on Sunday, expressing her admiration for the 19-year-old American star. She captioned it with a face holding back tears and a heart emoji.

Naomi Osaka on Instagram

Osaka recently praised the 19-year-old for her behavior and attitude on and off the court. She said that Gauff was a good example for her daughter to look up to.

"I don't know if I would be bold enough to say I mentored her but I’m always really proud of everything that she does. She seems like such a good person. Just everything that she’s doing and speaking out about so many different topics. I think it’s something that I'd love to have my kid to look up to her as a role model," Naomi Osaka said.

Gauff has been on a remarkable run of form, winning 11 consecutive matches and two titles in Washington and Cincinnati before reaching her second Grand Slam final in New York.

Gauff made history by becoming the youngest American woman to win the US Open since Serena Williams in 1999. The American will rise to a career-high third in the world rankings on Monday.

"I feel like I've been so used to this since I was basically 15 years old" - Coco Gauff on embracing the limelight after maiden Grand Slam win

Coco Gauff at the 2023 US Open

Coco Gauff attracted many famous celebrites to the Arthur Ashe Stadium, where she dazzled the crowd with her performance in the final. The young star gained instant fame after her US Open success.

In a post-match press conference, Gauff admitted that she anticipated more public attention because of her US Open victory. She, nevertheless, stated that she had learned to handle the spotlight over time.

“I feel like this is a big achievement, but honestly, I feel like I've been so used to this since I was basically 15 years old in high school, doing online school, just used to it,” she said.

Coco Gauff stated that she felt ready for future challenges and opportunities.

“I mean, I'm sure it might be a much bigger scale now because of this achievement, but I'm ready. I mean, I embrace it. I know how to keep my peace but also embrace all of this around me,” she added.

