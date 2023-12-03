Naomi Osaka shares listening to new song 'My House' from concert film 'Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce'

Naomi Osaka has recently shared that she is listening to the new song 'My House' from American singer-songwriter, Beyonce's concert film, 'Renaissance.'

"Renaissance" is a blend of documentary and concert film, offering a look into Beyonce's monumental second all-stadium solo tour, 'Renaissance World Tour.' The film features special appearances by her mother, Tina Knowles, her husband, Jay-Z, and their daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

The Grammy-winning artist surprised fans during the initial public screenings by unveiling the brand-new track "My House." This song serves as the accompaniment to the film's closing credits.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, who is a Beyonce fan and has previously attended a Renaissance World Tour concert in Inglewood, California, recently took to social media to share that she is listening to "My House."

Osaka's Instagram story

Naomi Osaka: "I want to win eight more Grand Slams and try to win the gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games"

Naomi Osaka at the 2022 Australian Open

Naomi Osaka took maternity leave by withdrawing from the 2023 Australian Open. Since then, she has not returned to playing competitive tennis.

Osaka last played at the 2022 Japan Open in September and she last won a title at the 2021 Australian Open, where she defeated Jennifer Brady in the final.

The four-time Grand Slam title champion has revealed the targets she wishes to achieve following her comeback. She expressed that she desires to win a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, in addition to securing eight more Grand Slams.

Naomi Osaka also stated that these goals make her excited to make a comeback because winning the most prestigious titles in tennis holds immense significance for her.

"I want to win eight more Grand Slams and try to win the gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. It's one of the goals that excites me the most about returning to sport. I took a break, but I always feel very competitive and full of desire to win the most important tournaments in my sport again," Osaka said [via tennisworIdusa.com.]

The former World No. 1 is set to make her highly anticipated comeback at the Brisbane International, a prestigious WTA 500 event commencing on December 31st. She stated that she is looking forward to stepping back onto the court and competing.

“I am really excited about getting back out on court and competing. I always love starting my season in Brisbane and can’t wait to return," Osaka said. "The Brisbane International is such a great tournament and will set me up for a brilliant comeback this summer.”

