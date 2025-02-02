Naomi Osaka shows her love for Black Eyed Peas, reveals which song makes her 'emotional and turnt' at the same time

Naomi Osaka recently made her feelings known about the American musical group, Black Eyed Peas. The tennis star faced an early exit at her 2025 Australian Open campaign.

Osaka concluded her Australian Open campaign in the third round on January 17, where she faced Belinda Bencic. The Japanese player had to walk over, citing an abdominal injury, which led to Bencic winning 7(7)-6(3).

Days after this heartbreaking loss, Osaka shared her admiration for the band Black Eyed Peas. She took to her Instagram story, sharing a screenshot of listening to their song, 'Just Can't Get Enough,' and revealed that it made her both "emotional and turnt".

"I'm gonna need the black eyed peas to come back asap. This song makes me emotional and turnt at the same time," Naomi Osaka wrote.

Screengrab of Osaka's Instagram story (@naomiosaka/IG)

Following this, she shared a video vibing to the same song and wrote:

"This song is everything," she added in another story.

Screengrab of Osaka's Instagram story (@naomiosaka/IG)

This isn't the first time the 27-year-old has shown interest in music. She frequently appreciated her ex-boyfriend and American rapper Cordae's music. In November 2024, she gave him a shoutout after the release of his third studio album titled 'The Crossroads,' which also features Kanye West and Lil Wayne.

Osaka had a good start to her 2025 season at the ASB Classic, where she reached the final round and competed against Clara Tauson. However, she had to walk over early, citing an abdominal injury, which led to her opponent winning the title.

Naomi Osaka opened up about her persistent abdominal injury after the Australian Open exit

Naomi Osaka retiring early from the Australian Open 2025- Source: Getty

In a post-match conference at the Australian Open, Naomi Osaka opened up about her reoccurring abdominal injury. Talking about how she has been feeling with the issue and revealing the steps she took to make it better, she said:

"Update on my injury is it's not fantastic and I'm feeling I mean not great not bad in the middle somewhere. We were doing everything we could like, I was going to therapy every day and stuff like that in the night."

She further reflected on her loss at the ASB Classic due to the injury, stating that it could have been her first win after her return.

"It's kind of hard just to stay in the moment sometimes in regards to like getting injured because obviously I was in the final in Auckland too and it sucks because I also think I could have maybe won that tournament and it could have been like my first tournament win back but yeah I think I played really well today," Osaka added.

Naomi Osaka recently withdrew from the Abu Dhabi Open as she fell short of making the main draw cut of the event. The Round of 32 of the tournament is slated to commence on Monday, February 3.

