Naomi Osaka teases her newly received outfit for Brisbane International 2024 ahead of comeback

Naomi Osaka was elated to receive a package containing her outfit for the 2024 Brisbane International.

The former World No. 1, who skipped the 2023 season due to pregnancy, announced the WTA 500 in Australia as her site of return in November. She has been awarded a wildcard to compete at the event.

Other notable names who will be in action in Brisbane on the women’s side are Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, Jelena Ostapenko, and Victoria Azarenka. On the men’s side, fans in the Australian city will also eagerly await the return of 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal, who, similar to Osaka, was largely absent in 2023 due to a hip injury.

Following her announcement, Osaka has intensified her preparations and has been sharing regular progress updates on social media. On December 20, the four-time Grand Slam champion also excitedly teased her Brisbane International kit, showing the package it arrived in.

“Just got my match kit,” Naomi Osaka wrote on her Instagram story, adding a thrilled emoji.

Check out the screengrab from Osaka's story below:

Osaka on Instagram

While many players have offered fans a sneak peek of their outfits, however, Osaka has yet to unveil hers. Nonetheless, one can expect the two-time Australian Open champion to don a customized kit from Nike, given her previous collaborations with the sportswear brand.

Ever since signing with Nike in 2019, Osaka has released several collaborative collections, also featuring her signature shoe line NikeCourt Air Zoom GP Turbo Osaka. In November 2023, the Japanese launched her latest collection embodying youthfulness, and inspired by her life in New York and Japan.

"I feel more like I'm playing for Shai" – Naomi Osaka on becoming a mother

Naomi Osaka at the 2021 Australian Open

Naomi Osaka has scripted a highly successful career, with seven titles to her name so far, four of which are Grand Slams – the Australian Open (2019, 2021) and the US Open (2018, 2020).

The athlete has also suffered a few setbacks, though, having had not much success since her win in Melbourne almost three years ago. She is now set to return to action with renewed hope as a newly-minted mother.

In a recent interview with NHK, the 26-year-old revealed how she will be approaching tennis in the new phase of her life, stating that she has never been good at playing for herself.

"I've never been a person that's really good at playing for myself, if that makes sense," Naomi Osaka told NHK.

Osaka, who welcomed her daughter Shai with rapper boyfriend Cordae in July 2023, said that she feels a sense of responsibility toward her baby, and will thus be playing for her from now onwards.

"So I kind of like the feeling of having the responsibility of having to take care of Shai and wanting to show her around the world. I kind of feel more like I'm playing for her [Shai]," she said.

Following her appearance at the Brisbane International, Osaka will compete at the Australian Open, where she will chase her third title and fifth Grand Slam. Currently unranked, the player has entered the main draw through a protected ranking of No. 46.

