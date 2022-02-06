Naomi Osaka tweets "a lot of really good things have been happening" to her, gets attacked by trolls in the replies

Naomi Osaka took to Twitter earlier on Saturday to express happiness at a certain turn of events she had recently experienced.

Osaka's Australian Open title defense came to an unceremonious end as she lost to Amanda Anisimova in the third round in three close sets. The Japanese later remarked in her press conference that she was probably going to stay away from social media to avoid negative comments concerning her performance in Melbourne.

The former World No. 1, however, currently seems to be in a good headspace, going by her latest tweet. She wrote on Saturday that "a lot of really good things" had come together for her in the last few days, before adding that she wanted to share her happiness with her followers.

"A lot of really good things have been happening to me so I’m just hopping on here to spread the positive vibes," she tweeted, followed by three emojis.

Osaka was possibly hinting towards a possible brand partnership in her latest tweet. The 24-year-old is one of the most marketable players in the game right now, which goes on to add plausibility to that assumption.

Naomi Osaka's tweet gets hounded by trolls

While Osaka's tweet was met with a warm reception by a large majority of the tennis community on Twitter, a few resorted to malicious behavior by making out-of-context remarks in the comments section.

One of the trolls in the replies claimed that the only takeaway from the 24-year-old's tweet was that she had made "tons of money" recently. Another Twitter user, meanwhile, was rude enough to ask her why she acted "so serious and pouty" during last year's Tokyo Olympic torch relay.

A tennis fan named "MiggyZee" went as far as to opine that she will most likely not win a Major this year.

Osaka's supporters, however, were quick to respond to these comments. A few of them also expressed their delight at the Japanese being happy once again.

Sadly, the negative comments on the World No. 85's latest tweet come as little to no surprise. The four-time Major winner recently topped the list for "Most Abused Tennis Players" in 2021, as per a study conducted by a sports betting site called Pickswise.

The company's research concluded that the Japanese was by far the most hated player on Twitter, receiving a whopping 32,415 abusive messages.

