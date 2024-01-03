Naomi Osaka recently opened up about her mentality on her return to the sport. She stated that the relatively short 'lifespan' of a tennis career had led her to fully embrace and enjoy every moment she spendt on the court.

After a 15-month long hiatus, during which she gave birth to her daughter Shai in July 2023, Osaka made a winning comeback at the 2024 Brisbane International. She defeated Germany's Tamara Korpatsch 6-3, 7-6 (9) in the first-round.

However, the former World No. 1's journey was cut short in the second round against Karolina Pliskova. In a marathon match which lasted two hours and 49 minutes, the Czech defeated the 26-year-old 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-4.

During her post-match press conference, Naomi Osaka was asked about her a moment in the match where she was seen smiling when a point went against her. Osaka responded by saying that there were certain aspects of the game beyond her control.

"I think I'm enjoying myself a lot more, and I also realize there's a lot of things that aren't in my control. Maybe the ball that was in, I could have hit that. Other than that, I feel more aware that I'm playing the best players in the world. Both of us have an opportunity to win," Naomi Osaka said.

The four-time Grand Slam champion also stated that she needed to enjoy the little moments on the court. The 26-year-old stated that watching the retirements of Maria Sharapova and Serena Williams, and being aware of the relatively short playing "lifespan" of a tennis player had made her determined to savor every moment she can on the court.

"I also just think I've trained so hard after giving birth that I need to enjoy these moments, and I also think in a way watching Sharapova, Serena retiring, I know that the tennis lifespan isn't that long, so I should enjoy it while I can," Osaka said.

Naomi Osaka: "If I keep putting in the work, then I'll eventually get to where I want to be"

Naomi Osaka at the 2024 Brisbane International

At the press conference, Naomi Osaka revealed that stepping onto the court felt like a "personal win" for her. She mentioned that, prior to the tournament, she had been questioning her readiness to compete again.

Osaka also emphasized that participating in the two matches at the 2024 Brisbane International had significantly boosted her confidence in her game for the year ahead.

"I think for me even stepping on the court is a personal win because a couple of weeks ago I was even doubting if I could play with everyone. So I guess these two matches that I've had kind of prove to me that I am doing okay, and the year is just going to get better for me," she said.

The former World No. 1 expressed her disappointment over her loss against Karolina Pliskova. However, she stated that she would keep training hard to eventually get to where she wanted to be.

"Even though it's super disappointing today, I know that if I keep training and if I keep putting in the work, then I'll eventually get to where I want to be," she added.

