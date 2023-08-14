"Neither first nor last match I lost" – Novak Djokovic opens up about moving on after his Wimbledon loss against Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic recently said it took him no more than a day to move on from his loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the 2023 Wimbledon final.

Despite crushing Alcaraz in the opening set, Djokovic failed to secure an eighth Wimbledon title and go equal with Roger Federer's record as he suffered his first loss on Centre Court in 10 years at the hands of the Spaniard in July.

Alcaraz dug deep to secure the second set and swept the next one to put the Serb under pressure. Constantly struggling with the wind, Djokovic fought back in the fourth set but the youngster didn't let it slip in the deciding set and won the tie 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 for a maiden Wimbledon title.

Ahead of the Western & Southern Open, Djokovic sat down with ATP to reflect back on his performance in the final.

“Of course, I was regretting not using the chances during that final. I was [a] set up and had some set points in the second and I felt that I was close to being in the lead. And then, obviously, some break points in the fifth,” the World No. 2 said.

He praised Alcaraz for fighting better during crucial moments of the close match.

“It was a close match, but well deserved from his side, because to win, he played better in the important moments, and that's what I said after the final. I think he was a deserved winner and that's it really, pretty much. You move on,” he said.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion later decided to spend some time away from the court after the defeat and pulled out of the Canadian Open, citing 'fatigue'. The 36-year-old revealed that he needed some time with his loved ones and that he had put the Wimbledon loss behind him within 24 hours of the match.

“It's neither the first nor the last match that I lost, so I was over it in a day. I needed some really good rest after that, and some time with my family, and that's what I did,” said Djokovic.

"Haven't been in Cincinnati since 2019, so nice to be back" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic won Cincinnati Masters in 2018.

Novak Djokovic will kick off his campaign in Ohio against the winner of the match between Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Tomas Martin Etcheverry. The Serb also practiced at the Lindner Family Tennis Center on Saturday, August 12. He shared, with the ATP, his emotions ahead of the Cincinnati Open.

“A lot of family time, resting and preparation for the tournaments here on American soil. It's been two years since I was last in America. So, of course, I'm very excited and was very much looking forward to coming,” he said.

The Serb defeated Roger Federer in the final to win the tournament in 2018 and Milos Raonic in 2020.

“I haven't been in Cincinnati since 2019, so nice to be back. Lots of young fans that I've seen the last couple of days on the practice courts, which is always great to see and people love their tennis,” the Serb said.

