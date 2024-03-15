"Netflix cancelled whole budget for tour & just invested in Carlos Alcaraz": Fans delighted as Spaniard partners with OTT platform for new docuseries

Tennis fans were delighted to learn about Carlos Alcaraz partnering with Netflix for a new docuseries called 'Alcaraz, the Docuseries.'

Netflix recently announced their collaboration with Morena Films to produce a documentary series that will chronicle Alcaraz both on and off the court during his 2024 season. Filming for the docuseries commenced during The Netflix Slam which was held on March 3, 2024, and is set for release next year.

Alcaraz has been dropping hints about the upcoming documentary during the ongoing Indian Wells Masters by leaving messages on the camera after his victories in the tournament.

The Spaniard at first had written "N See you soon!" after his win over Felix Auger-Aliassime in the third round at Tennis Paradise and then wrote, "Tudum!", which is the sound that plays before a show starts on Netflix, after his win against Fabian Marozsan in the fourth.

"I am very happy about this experience with Morena Films and Netflix. People are going to get to watch everything you don't see on a tennis court. I think it's something very different. I hope you enjoy this series as much as I will,” Carlos Alcaraz said in a statement [via Netflix].

Tennis fans were thrilled to learn about the documentary and took to social media to express their delight. One fan jokingly suggested that Netflix had reallocated "the whole budget for the tour" from the tennis docuseries 'Break Point' to focus solely on Alcaraz.

"Netflix cancelled the whole budget for the tour and just invested in Carlos. Netflix thinks yall are bums," a fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Another fan expressed that Alcaraz's docuseries is exactly what the world needs.

"Exactly what the world needed and f*ck you break point," the fan posted.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Carlos Alcaraz won the 2024 Netflix Slam exhibition

Carlos Alacaraz with the trophy ar the Netflix Slam, A Live Netflix Sports Event

Earlier this month, Carlos Alcaraz participated in the Netflix Slam exhibition match which saw him go up against compatriot Rafael Nadal. The 20-year-old eventually won 3-6, 6-4, [14-12] to claim the trophy.

The live event took place at the Michelob ULTRA Arena which is located within the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, and was hosted by MGM Resorts International.

Tennis icons such as Andy Roddick, Andre Agassi, Jim Courier, Patrick McEnroe, Prakash Amritraj, and Mary Joe Fernandez were part of the television and commentary team for this exhibition match.

The Netflix Slam also attracted a star-studded audience, including celebrities such as Michael Douglas, Pau Gasol, Lindsey Vonn, Colin Kaepernick, Charlize Theron, Ona Carbonell, and many others.

Since then, Alcaraz has put a neat run together in Indian Wells, where he defeated Alexander Zverev in straight sets in the quarterfinals to set up a semifinal encounter with Jannik Sinner.

