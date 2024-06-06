"Never seen such casual scammery" - Alexander Zverev's coin toss controversy in French Open QF infuriates tennis journalist

Alexander Zverev has found himself in the middle of yet another controversy. In the 2024 French Open quarterfinal match against Alex de Minaur, the German made a mix-up at the coin toss, which infuriated both tennis commentators and spectators.

Zverev recently fell out of favor with fans and tennis journalists after his ex-girlfriend made an allegation of domestic abuse against him. Hearings of this case are currently underway in Germany.

Coming back to the latest episode, the incident happened when the umpire told the young fan to toss the coin. The coin landed far away on Zverev's side and the umpire asked the German to let him know which side the coin landed on.

Umpire: Juliet, you turn. It's going to be ball or racquet.

Zverev: Uh, Ball, please.

Umpire: Ball

The German picks up the coin and says:

Racquet, it's racquet.

The umpire turns to Alex de Minaur to ask him his choice—whether to serve or receive.

Zverev interjected:

No, I said I said racquet.

The umpire confirmed with Zverev:

You said racquet?

The umpire gestured to Zverev to ask him what he would like to do after he replied in the affirmative. When the German asked de Minaur if he wanted to make a choice, the Australian refused, telling him to make his own decision. Then Zverev chose to receive.

But if you want to go, you can go, Uh I will receive.

Tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg did not mince his words while criticizing Zverev.

"I have never seen such casual, committed scammery in tennis like this before," the journalist wrote.

Alexander Zverev came under fire from a tennis journalist before his first match against Rafael Nadal

Alexander Zverev at the 2023 US Open

Tennis journalist Rothenberg called out the tennis authorities during the first-round match against Rafael Nadal for not banning Alexander Zverev in light of the domestic abuse allegation. He said that it was not morally right for Nadal to lose to someone who should not have been playing.

"Don’t know about y’all but I’m finding this occasion quite grim! Nadal looking on track to take just his fourth loss at #RolandGarros, by far his earliest by round, against a man whom tennis authorities really should have benched right now but chose not to due to moral rot. Bad!"

Rothenberg added that he felt worse for Nadal fans who had to watch Zverec just to catch a glimpse of the Spaniard at his potential last match at the French Open.

"I feel worst for all the Nadal fans who have to stomach watching Zverev in order to see their guy’s possible last match at #RolandGarros. Tennis authorities could have readily prevented this scenario, but did nothing. Tennis made this mess for itself, but fans deserved better."

Alexander Zverev will face Casper Ruud in the semifinals on June 7 at the 2024 French Open.