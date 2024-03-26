Iga Swiatek's shock defeat to Ekaterina Alexandrova in the fourth round of the 2024 Miami Open has stunned tennis fans.

Fresh off her Indian Wells triumph, Swiatek aimed to continue her winning run in Miami in order to complete the coveted Sunshine Double for the second time in her career. After emerging victorious against Camila Giorgi and Linda Noskova, the Pole took on Ekaterina Alexandrova in the fourth round of the WTA 1000 event.

Alexandrova pulled off a stunning 6-4, 6-2 upset over the World No. 1 to book her place in the quarterfinals. The Russian delivered a commanding performance, fending off Swiatek's sole break point opportunity and striking 31 winners to the Pole's 11.

Tennis fans were taken aback by Iga Swiatek's defeat, with one fan suggesting that other coaches on tour would study Ekaterina Alexandrova's tactics to replicate them in future matches against the four-time Grand Slam champion.

"Ekaterina was playing so spectacularly. It was nothing short of brilliant. I think the tactics against Iga she used tonight will be studied by all of the other coaches on tour. She knew what she was doing and was able to execute it perfectly," the fan posted.

Other fans, meanwhile, expressed their astonishment at the World No. 1's uncharacteristic loss. One fan claimed that the Pole looked "helpless," while another asserted that she was "completely outplayed."

"I have been observing Iga's matches for four years. I have never seen her more helpless than in this match," one fan commented.

"Been a while since I've seen Iga completely outplayed," another fan shared.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

"Winning against Iga Swiatek feels great, I'm not sure if it's a surprise or not" - Ekaterina Alexandrova after Miami Open 4R win

Iga Swiatek enjoyed a 3-1 lead in her head-to-head record against Ekaterina Alexandrova prior to their clash at the Miami Open, triumphing in all three of their most recent encounters.

Alexandrova expressed her delight at flipping the script during their fourth-round clash at the WTA 1000 event, crediting her hard work for the victory.

"We played quite a few times before and sometimes it was three sets. I think sometimes I was quite close to it but still far away. Winning against her, of course it feels great. I'm not sure if it's a surprise or not, but I just worked quite hard on the court and it paid off," she said in her post-match interview.

Following her win over Iga Swiatek, Ekaterina Alexandrova will square off against Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals. Pegula defeated fellow American Emma Navarro 7-6(1), 6-3 to reach the last eight.