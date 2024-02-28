The release of Rafael Nadal's schedule for his tournament opener at the 2024 Indian Wells Masters has left tennis fans baffled.

Nadal's much-awaited comeback in January was abruptly cut short after he sustained a muscle tear in his hip area during his Brisbane International campaign. This injury later forced his withdrawal from the Australian Open and Qatar Open.

The Spaniard is set to make his highly anticipated return to the tour at the Indian Wells Masters, which commences on March 6. He has arrived in California and was spotted hitting the practice courts ahead of his campaign. Additionally, the 37-year-old will fine-tune his skills in a blockbuster exhibition match with Carlos Alcaraz in Las Vegas prior to the Masters 1000 event.

Amid the excitement for the 22-time Grand Slam champion's return to the court, the Indian Wells Masters organizers sent out an email revealing that the former World No. 1's tournament opener will take place during the evening session on March 7, commencing not before 6 p.m.

Tennis fans were shocked at Rafael Nadal's schedule being announced before the draw for the tournament was even released.

"Since I started watching tennis I’ve never seen a tournament announcing a player’s day and hour of play before releasing the draw," one fan posted.

"This doesn't make any sense. Without a draw we don't even know if he's in the top or bottom half," another fan commented.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

"Rafael Nadal needs to compete at Indian Wells Masters, he has no choice" - Spaniard's uncle Toni

2024 Brisbane International: Day 6

Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni recently stated that it was imperative for the 22-time Grand Slam champion to compete at the Indian Wells Masters to maintain his competitive edge.

"It's that he needs to compete [at Indian Wells Masters]. He has no choice. He hasn't done it for too long. And of course, if you don't compete, you can't be prepared,” he told AS.

Toni Nadal also expressed confidence in the former World No. 1's ability to clinch his 15th French Open title and deliver a strong performance at the Paris Olympics.

"I prefer to say that he is going to win [the French Open]. Then we'll see. I know it's difficult, but I always try to be positive and I hope that my nephew can play a great role both in the Games and at Roland Garros," he said.

He highlighted the positive signs shown by Rafael Nadal at the Brisbane International and disclosed that his nephew was displaying a similar high level of play while training at his academy.

"Very positive, because after so long without competing, I think he played at a good level. I see him training at the academy and I think that's how it is," he said.

