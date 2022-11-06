"Never thought I'd be having convos like this" - Nick Kyrgios shares his hilarious chat with Novak Djokovic

Nick Kyrgios has said that he never thought it would be possible for him to have a friendly and fun conversation with Novak Djokovic, sharing a hilarious chat he recently had with the Serb. Kyrgios and Djokovic joked about the Serb's slow service motion compared to the Australian player's rapid service motion.

Kyrgios recently shared a video on social media of him bouncing the ball multiple times and taking a lot of time before serving, similar to how Djokovic often tends to go about his service motion. The Serb reached out to Kyrgios on social media and sportingly asked Kyrgios if he was mimicking him.

Kyrgios laughed at the message before joking that the Serb takes ages to serve and his service motion speed is "worse."

"Hahahahahahahaha. That's so funny. Yours is WORSE. MATE YOU TAKE 47283728 hours to serve," Nick Kyrgios replied to Novak Djokovic in a series of messages on Instagram.

The Serb agreed before jovially saying that he would work on having a "super sonic" service motion speed like Kyrgios.

"Hahahahhahaha true. Sometimes, not always. Need to work on your super sonic speed routine," he wrote in response.

Kyrgios shared a screenshot of the hilarious chat between the two players, admitting that he never thought he would have such chats with Djokovic, given their strained relationship in the past.

"Honestly I never thought I'd be having convos like this," Kyrgios wrote in an Instagram story.

Nick Kyrgios via Instagram stories.

The two players were involved in a constant war of words until recently, both heavily criticizing each other on a number of occasions. However, they mended fences and developed mutual respect after Kyrgios publicly supported Djokovic during his Australian Open saga earlier this year and has since praised the Serb's tennis legacy on more than one occasion. They also had a good equation during and after their 2022 Wimbledon final.

"Hopefully Australia welcomes him with open arms" - Nick Kyrgios on Novak Djokovic's Australian Open 2023 chances

Day 14: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Life is set to come full circle, in a way, for Novak Djokovic as he faces another nervy build-up to the Australian Open. Djokovic will hope to have his Australian visa ban overturned ahead of the mid-January start of the 2023 Australian Open. If he is not successful, he will miss his third Grand Slam tournament since the start of 2022. Nick Kyrgios opened up about the Serb's challenging season, before expressing hope of seeing him play in the 2023 Australian Open.

“He’s had a rough run the last nine months and not being able to play here, play here, not being able to play here, hopefully, Australia welcomes him with open arms this time,” Nick Kyrgios said, according to Sydney Morning Herald.

Kyrgios further spoke about his good friend, highlighting that tennis needs the likes of Djokovic and Rafael Nadal to continue playing, particularly in light of Roger Federer's recent retirement.

"While Novak and Rafa [Rafael Nadal] are still around, we need these types of players," Kyrgios asserted.

