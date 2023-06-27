"New British tennis superstars and two of them are pushing 30" - Tennis fans amused by magazine heralding Cameron Norrie, Katie Boulter & Jack Draper

Tennis fans were left amused by a magazine cover presenting Cameron Norrie, Katie Boulter, and Jack Draper as the rising stars of British tennis.

With the 2023 Wimbledon just around the corner, Tatler magazine released its August edition, celebrating British tennis. With Norrie making a run to the semifinals at SW19 last year, Boulter recently winning her maiden WTA title and securing the British No. 1 ranking, and Draper making a name for himself on the tour, the magazine cover dubbed them the "new British tennis superstars."

"With tennis fever in the air, new British women’s number one @katiecboulter graces the cover of the August issue, flanked by fellow @Wimbledon hopeful @cam_norrie and rising star @jackdraper0," the magazine tweeted.

Several fans were amused by Cameron Norrie, aged 27, and Katie Boulter, aged 26, being labeled as the "new British tennis superstars."

"New British tennis superstars and two of them are pushing 30 plus don't let me speak about using the word superstar on JD. Tough times for British tennis, sir Andy Murray remains the best," a fan tweeted.

"'New tennis superstars'.... two of them are 27 lol," another fan chimed in.

Another fan questioned the magazine's decision to feature Jack Draper on their Wimbledon edition as the 21-year-old had pulled out of the grasscourt Major due to a shoulder injury he picked up at the French Open.

"I see Tatler's Wimbledon special has chosen Jack Draper, who pulled out of Wimbledon a month ago, to be the cover star," the fan posted.

How Cameron Norrie, Katie Boulter and Jack Draper fared at Wimbledon 2022

Cameron Norrie at Wimbledon 2022

Cameron Norrie started his Wimbledon campaign with a straight-set win over Pablo Andujar before battling past Jaume Munar in five closely-contested sets. The 27-year-old reached the quarterfinals after easing past Steve Johnson and Tommy Paul in straight sets.

Norrie came through with a hard-fought win over David Goffin to advance to his maiden Grand Slam semifinal, where he was defeated by eventual champion Novak Djokovic in four sets.

Katie Boulter, meanwhile, entered her home Slam with a wildcard. She defeated Clara Burel in the first round before taking out the 2021 Wimbledon runner-up Karolina Pliskova. However, she was unable to progress further in the tournament as she suffered a straight-set loss to Harmony Tan in the third round.

Jack Draper's campaign at SW19 got off to a strong start as he secured a straight-set win over Zizou Bergs. However, he was unable to carry his momentum forward in the second round, losing to Alex de Minaur in four sets.

