"Nice to see a die-hard Rafa fan applauding this super human effort by Novak" - Tennis fans gush over Iga Swiatek congratulating "fighter" Novak Djokovic on ATP Finals victory

Among the many congratulatory messages for Novak Djokovic on his 2022 ATP Finals victory was a special one from World No. 1 Iga Swiatek. The Serb won a record-equalling sixth title at the season-ending championships, tying Roger Federer for most titles, with a 7-5, 6-3 victory against Casper Ruud on Sunday.

Swiatek lauded Djokovic's fighting spirit and congratulated him on an "incredible achievement," much to the excitement of fans of the two tennis superstars. The Serb also remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, taking home a record prize money worth $4,740,300. Meanwhile, the Polish player herself missed out on winning the WTA Finals in what was otherwise a consistently dominant display from her all season.

"What a fighter. Incredible achievement. Congratulations!" Iga Swiatek wrote on Twitter.

Tennis fans reacted to the show of respect from one great champion of the sport towards the other, expressing their delight at the same.

"Nice to see a die-hard Rafa fan applauding this super human effort by Novak. I love the game and am honoured to be witnessing Nole’s game and focus, along with big 3 tennis," a Twitter user expressed, reacting to Swiatek's post.

"Already loved Iga, she's my fav WTA tennis player and a stunning goddess. Then she does this and makes me love her even more. Greatness recognising greatness," another fan wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to Iga Swiatek's congratulatory message to Novak Djokovic:

When Iga Swiatek revealed she cried after Novak Djokovic's loss in US Open 2021 final

Iga Swiatek once revealed that she felt very sad and cried after Novak Djokovic lost the 2021 US Open final to Daniil Medvedev, and thus missed out on winning the Calendar Grand Slam after winning the first three Majors last season. Swiatek said that she was rooting for the Serbian great to earn the rare feat as she felt he richly deserved it. The Pole also stated that she believes Djokovic is the only male player who can win the Calendar Slam.

"I was cheering for Novak to win the Calendar Grand Slam this year because I feel like he deserves it," Swiatek said in an interview last year with the BNP Paribas Open. "And if there is anybody that can win a calendar grand slam, it’s going to be him. So I was crying basically when he lost the final of the US Open."

Swiatek also went on to express her admiration for Rafael Nadal, stating that she has always been 'Team Rafa.'

"But since I was a girl, I am Team Rafa," the Pole stated.

Djokovic ended the season with five titles to his name, including three titles since the start of October. He also ended the season inside the top 5 of the ATP rankings. Meanwhile, Swiatek holds a dominant lead at the top of the WTA rankings, winning eight titles this season, including two Grand Slam titles at the French Open and US Open.

