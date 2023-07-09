Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs recently shared her admiration for Matteo Berrettini following his third-round win over Alexander Zverev at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Only a few weeks ago, Berrettini walked off the court in tears after suffering a resounding 1-6, 2-6 defeat to Lorenzo Sonego in his opening match at the Stuttgart Open. His early exit raised doubts over his ability to contest the title at the grasscourt Major, especially since it was his only match on grass in the lead-up to the Grand Slam.

However, the 2021 Wimbledon finalist showed off his prowess on grass as he defeated Sonego 6-7(5), 6-3, 7-6(7), 6-3 to commence his campaign at SW19. He then eased his way into the third round with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 win over Alex de Minaur.

The much-awaited clash between Matteo Berrettini and Alexander Zverev played out in spectacular fashion, with the Italian securing a 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5) victory to advance to the fourth round. Berrettini was clinical on serve, only allowing the German one break point opportunity over the course of the two-hour and 27-minute long encounter.

Rennae Stubbs took to social media and expressed her delight at Berrettini's resurgence at Wimbledon 2023.

"Nice to see @MattBerrettini getting some wins! He’s backkkk!!" Stubbs tweeted.

Matteo Berrettini set to take on Carlos Alcaraz in the fourth round of Wimbledon 2023

Matteo Berrettini defeated Alexander Zverev at Wimbledon 2023

Matteo Berrettini will be up against top seed Carlos Alcaraz for a place in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon 2023 on Monday, July 10. Alcaraz defeated Nicolas Jarry 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-3, 7-5 to advance to the fourth round for the second consecutive time.

Looking forward to his match against the Spaniard, Berrettini expressed his anticipation for the clash and highlighted his desire to compete against the best players in the world.

"In a way it's what you want, right? You want to play against the best players in the world. Playing against Carlos, it's always been like a pleasure, a fight, a great fight," Matteo Berrettini said.

The 27-year-old shared his determination to give his best while taking on the challenge of facing the World No. 1. He disclosed his joy at having the opportunity to compete against the Spaniard after witnessing his stellar performance at the 2023 French Open.

"We always give our best," Berrettini continued. "He's No. 1 right now, so he's the best player in the world. It's going to be a great challenge. But I'm so glad that I have this kind of, like, opportunity right now. I remember watching him play Roland Garros from my TVs. Now it's going to be me against him. I'm really happy for that."

Carlos Alcaraz leads 2-1 in his head-to-head against Matteo Berrettini, having won their most recent encounter in the 2022 Rio de Janeiro quarterfinal in three sets.

Poll : 0 votes