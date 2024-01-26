Nick Kyrgios defends his on-court behavior: "I never understand people that say I was taking it too far, I’m just passionate about what I do"

Nick Kyrgios has recently defended his on-court behavior, describing them as being "passionate" about tennis.

Kyrgios is well known for his unfiltered persona, explosive temper, and erratic behavior on the court. He has been fined for his on-court actions numerous times, which include instances of verbal abuse. The former World No. 13 had also received point penalties and even game penalties for unsportsmanlike conduct after clashing with match officials.

During a conversation with British celebrity chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay on 'Good Trouble with Nick Kyrgios,' the Australian's new video podcast show in collaboration with Naomi Osaka's media company, Hana Kuma, Kyrgios defended his on-court behavior, clarifying that his actions were driven by his "passion" for the game, rather than anger towards others.

"It’s just passion, like when I get angry on the court, I’m not doing it because I’m mad at someone else. I’m just upset ‘cause I know that I can do better," Kyrgios said (at 18:20).

"But for me, when I take it too far, in the tennis world, swearing, for instance, is frowned upon. Well, I don’t even think I take it too far at times. Obviously, if I smash a racket, yeah, whatever for the youth that are looking up, but it’s just passionate at the end of the day," he added (at 18:43).

Kyrgios stated that his various antics are a deliberate effort to extract the best potential from himself.

"For me, I’m trying to get the best out of myself, but I never understand people that say that I was taking it too far. It’s like I’m just passionate about what I do—hours and hours on end, the years that I’ve put into this—and I’m not playing the way I want to be playing," Kyrgios said (at 19:01).

Nick Kyrgios quashes his retirement rumors: "I just wanted to let everyone know, all my fans, I’m coming back"

Nick Kyrgios at the 2024 Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios had been plagued by injuries throughout 2023, with his only participation being at the Stuttgart Open. His absence from the court has fueled rumors of retirement circulating in the media.

In a recent column published in The Sydney Morning Herald, Kyrgios expressed his awareness that his time in tennis "may be over". As a result, speculation arose that the Australian player could be considering retirement.

However, Kyrgios came forward and dismissed these retirement speculations, affirming his return to professional tennis.

"Hey guys so I’ve woken up today and realized about some articles going around saying that I’m retired and I’m not going to play anymore. And I just want to clear it up like it’s absolute nonsense. Yeah the last year has been tough with injury. My knee, my wrist. But I’m hungry as ever, constantly rehabbing, in the gym," Nick Kyrgios said in a video on his Instagram story.

After revealing his return to the court, the 28-year-old stated that "there is plenty left in the tank."

"Part of the why I’m commentating and doing all things around AO( Australian Open) is to still feel that fire and still be a part of it. So I just wanted to let everyone know, all my fans, I’m coming back. Stay tuned. There is plenty left in the tank. Don’t stress," Kyrgios said.

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline